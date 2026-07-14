Busia County Assembly approves selection panel to recruit new public service board members

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Members of the County Assembly of Busia during the approval of the selection panel of the County Public Service Board. [Benard Lusigi, Standard].

The County Assembly of Busia has unanimously approved the appointment of a Five-member Selection Panel that will spearhead the recruitment of new members of the County Public Service Board (CPSB), paving the way for the replacement of the outgoing board whose term has come to an end.

The approval was granted during a plenary sitting after the House adopted a report presented by the Vice-Chairperson of the Busia Assembly Public Service, Labour and Administration committee, Ronald Ochalu, who also serves as the Deputy Speaker and Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Malaba Central Ward.

While moving the report, Ochalu told the House that the committee had thoroughly scrutinised the nominees and established that they met the constitutional and statutory requirements to serve on the Selection Panel.

Members of the County Assembly of Busia during the approval of the selection panel of the County Public Service Board. [Benard Lusigi, Standard].

"The committee carefully considered the qualifications, integrity and suitability of each nominee and is satisfied that they meet all the legal requirements for appointment. We therefore recommend that this House approve the appointments so that the recruitment process for members of the County Public Service Board can commence without unnecessary delay," said Ochalu.

Members who contributed to the debate supported the committee's recommendations, noting that the panel reflects representation from key professional and stakeholder institutions as required by law.

They observed that the timely constitution of the Selection Panel is essential to ensuring continuity in the county's public service management and preventing a leadership vacuum at the County Public Service Board.

Members of the County Assembly of Busia during the approval of the selection panel of the County Public Service Board. [Benard Lusigi, Standard].

The House approved the appointment of Mr Washington Omodo as Chairperson of the Selection Panel, Ms Nolan Nabwire Kahuya representing the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Mrs Elizabeth Martin Mulama representing the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), Mr Mark Paul Chesa representing the County Government Workers Union, and Ms Lisutsa Eunice Khanyisi representing the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

The Selection Panel is mandated to advertise vacancies, receive and shortlist applications, conduct interviews and recommend suitable candidates for appointment as members of the County Public Service Board.

During the debate, members emphasised the need for a transparent, competitive and merit-based recruitment process, saying the quality of those ultimately appointed to the County Public Service Board will have a direct impact on service delivery across the county.

Presiding over the session, Assembly Speaker Fredrick Odilo commended the committee for completing its work within the required timelines and directed that the resolution of the House be communicated to the appointing authority for the next stage of the appointment process.

"The House has made its decision after considering the committee's report and the debate by honourable members. I therefore direct that the names of the approved members be forwarded to the appointing authority for the necessary action in accordance with the law," said Odilo.

Once formally constituted, the Selection Panel is expected to begin its work immediately by inviting applications from qualified candidates interested in serving on the County Public Service Board.

The panel will then conduct interviews and submit the names of successful candidates to Governor Paul Otuoma, the appointing authority, for consideration before they are forwarded to the County Assembly for vetting and approval.

A section of Busia residents expressed optimism that the process will produce a competent and professional Public Service Board capable of strengthening governance, enhancing accountability and improving the efficiency of service delivery within the county government.

"We expect the panel will ensure a smooth transition from the outgoing board and reinforce public confidence in the integrity of the county's recruitment processes that will enable get a competent board that will see efficiency in service delivery," said John Oduke.