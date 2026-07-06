Kakamega unveils new valuation roll, targets Sh2 billion in land rates

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Kakamega Lands CEC Angela Silima during the handover of the new County Valuation Roll on July 6, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Kakamega County has taken a major step towards strengthening land administration after officially unveiling a newly developed County Valuation Roll that will pave the way for the collection of land rates in municipalities in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The valuation roll, which is expected to transform the county's property rating system, was formally handed over to the Chief Revenue Administrator of the Kakamega County Revenue Agency (KCRA), Eng Joseck Maloba, by the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Housing, Urban Areas and Physical Planning Angela Silima.

County officials said the new valuation roll provides the legal and administrative framework for assessing land rates fairly, with the exercise expected to improve compliance while significantly increasing revenue for development programmes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ms Silima described the valuation roll as a milestone in the county's urban governance agenda, saying it introduces a more equitable system for assessing land rates across municipalities.

"The County Valuation Roll is a game-changer for urban governance. It introduces the much-needed equity in the assessment of land rates, ensuring that property owners are charged fairly while providing the county with a structured framework for sustainable urban growth," she said.

The CECM noted that the valuation roll will enhance transparency and accountability in land administration while supporting orderly urban planning and sustainable development.

The handover effectively authorises the Kakamega County Revenue Agency to commence the collection of land rates on leasehold properties within the county's municipalities, marking the beginning of a new phase in the county's revenue mobilisation efforts.

Eng Maloba welcomed the handover, saying that the agency now has the necessary foundation to achieve its ambitious annual revenue target of Sh2 billion.

"We are now fully positioned to meet our annual revenue target of Sh2 billion. The implementation of the new land rates will unlock crucial funding for development projects that will directly improve the quality of life for residents across Kakamega County," he said.

He said increased revenue from land rates would strengthen the county government's capacity to finance infrastructure development, improve public services and support other priority programmes aimed at accelerating socio-economic growth.

The county officials are optimistic that the valuation roll will not only strengthen local revenue collection but also establish a fair and predictable property rating system that balances the interests of landowners with the county government's responsibility to finance public services and urban development.

Chief Officer for Lands Administration Ishmael Makanga, and other senior county government officials reaffirmed the county administration's commitment to efficient land administration and prudent revenue management.

"The implementation of the County Valuation Roll is expected to play a critical role in enhancing the county's financial sustainability by broadening the local revenue base and providing additional resources to support development initiatives across Kakamega and as county officials, we are committed in ensuring the move is actualized," said Makanga.

This barely comes a week after the Kakamega County Assembly approved the Kakamega County Finance Bill, 2026, clearing the way for the county government to implement new tax and revenue measures aimed at raising Sh2.2 billion in own-source revenue during the 2026/2027 financial year.

The Bill introduces a raft of tax policy and administrative reforms intended to strengthen revenue mobilisation, formalise emerging sectors of the county economy and improve tax administration in line with the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS).

It also provides the legal framework for the collection of county taxes, fees, charges and levies that will finance development programmes and improve service delivery.