Relief for landowners as City Hall waives penalties on land rates

County Receiver of Revenue Tiras Njoroge says waiver offers a lawful and penalty-free opportunity for defaulters to regularise their accounts. [Courtesy]

Nairobi County has warned landowners against using dubious or informal channels to clear land rates, saying that such shortcuts often result in invalid payments and additional fines.

County Receiver of Revenue Tiras Njoroge, urged property owners to instead take advantage of the 100 per cent land rates waiver announced by Governor Johnson Sakaja, running from December 15 to December 31, 2025.

“Using shortcuts will only complicate matters. Payments made through unrecognised channels are not genuine and often attract further penalties,” Njoroge said, adding that the ongoing waiver offers a lawful and penalty-free opportunity for defaulters to regularise their accounts.

The waiver, first announced on December 12, 2025, gives an opportunity to landowners to clear outstanding arrears within the 17-day window.

County official said the incentive is aimed at easing the burden on ratepayers during the festive season while boosting Nairobi’s own-source revenue, which is critical for service delivery.

“This is an opportunity to correct any outstanding land rates you may have accumulated. Take advantage of the waiver, which removes 100 per cent of interest and penalties. From January 1, 2026, it will not be business as usual any unpaid amount will be treated as default,” Njoroge warned.

The waiver comes amid a deepening compliance crisis at City Hall. Governor Sakaja has previously disclosed that only about 50,000 out of 250,000 registered land parcels in Nairobi have their land rates paid, leaving the county heavily constrained financially.

“The biggest revenue earner in any city is property taxes. In Nairobi, we have 250,000 parcels of land, but only 50,000 landowners are paying. That is not sustainable,” Sakaja said.

He linked the shortfall directly to stalled service delivery, noting that inadequate collections affect funding for roads, waste management, health services, drainage, and public lighting.

“Now that we have complete data on all parcels, it is time to collect what is due so we can deliver services. We have given enough time. Going forward, we shall enforce,” the governor said.

Njoroge said once the waiver window closes on December 31, 2025, enforcement measures will be activated in line with the law.

“Strict enforcement will begin immediately after December 31. Defaulters will be required to pay the full principal, with reinstated interest and penalties,” he said.

Governor Sakaja has also hinted at tougher legal measures for persistent non-compliance, including clamping of buildings, as provided for under existing laws.

“Buildings can be clamped. It is in the law. We do not want to get there. Let us not leave a small fraction of landowners carrying the heavy burden of land rates for everyone else,” he said.

To facilitate compliance, the county has encouraged landowners to download their land rates bills via nairobi­services.go.ke or visit City Hall Annexe and all sub-county offices. Dedicated phone and email channels have also been activated to handle inquiries during the waiver period.

City Hall is urging residents to seize the waiver opportunity, insisting that improved compliance is key to sustainable revenue mobilisation and better services in the capital.