Don't force Kenyan children into career boxes

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The transition to senior school is exposing a dangerous contradiction at the heart of education reforms. The new system is supposed to nurture talents and give freedom of choice to learners, but it continues to rank some talents above others.

The growing tension between STEM and the arts is not a debate about subjects. It is a battle over the kind of society Kenya wants to build for the future. When learners are told that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are the only respectable route to success, we are not guiding them. We are narrowing their dreams.

That kind of message is damaging for teenagers making choices that could shape their futures. A learner who loves music, drama, dance, poetry or sport should not be made to feel intellectually inferior.

Nor should a student passionate about engineering be dismissed as lacking creativity. Kenya needs both. The scene at Kanga High School, where a performance brought science and the arts into dialogue, should be a warning to education policymakers.

Learners asking why STEM students should be discouraged from participating in festivals are raising a question why must academic excellence and artistic expression be treated as enemies?

The argument that extracurricular activities distract learners from serious academic work is outdated and dangerous. Music, drama, debate and sport build confidence, discipline, communication, creativity, resilience and teamwork. These are not decorative skills.

They are precisely the human abilities demanded by modern workplaces, including scientific and technical fields.

The obsession with “guaranteed employment” is misguided. No career pathway can honestly promise a job in a volatile economy.

Today’s supposedly secure profession can become tomorrow’s saturated market. Meanwhile, Kenya’s creative economy, sports industry and cultural sector create livelihoods, even as schools too often treat them as hobbies.

Parents and teachers must therefore stop choosing careers for children based on prestige, fear or assumptions about salaries.

A child is not a family investment portfolio. The purpose of education is not merely to manufacture job seekers, but to develop capable, adaptable and fulfilled citizens.

Education officials must also confront schools that discourage STEM learners from participating in arts and cultural activities. That is not career guidance; it is career coercion.

Likewise, arts learners deserve facilities, teachers, funding and pathways to higher education and employment.

The solution is to destroy the false hierarchy between disciplines. Kenya needs engineers who can communicate, scientists who can create, artists who can innovate and athletes who can manage their enterprises.

Senior school should open doors, not slam them shut but let learners choose pathways according to aptitude, passion and informed guidance—not intimidation.

A competent education system does not ask children to choose between their minds and their talents. It teaches them how to use both. The Ministry of Education, schools and parents have a duty to model Kenya's future through the school children.