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Busia youth leader Chikuzee arrested again, fuelling fresh tension days after Governor Otuoma's warning

By Benard Lusigi | Jul. 1, 2026
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Edwin Wepukhulu alias Chikuzee holding a special wooden stick. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Political and security tension is brewing along the border county of Busia following the arrest of prominent Busia Youth leader Edwin Wepukhulu, popularly known as "Chikuzee" by detectives this evening, days after Governor Paul Otuoma's warning.

Detectives from the Western Region Police Headquarters apprehended Chikuzee before transferring him to Kakamega for initial questioning. 

The Western Regional Criminal Investigation Officer (RCIO) Douglas Chikandah confirmed the arrest to The Standard, stating that the youth leader has since been handed over to Busia-based detectives for further interrogation.

While the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss declined to reveal the exact reasons behind the arrest, promising full details of the arrest tomorrow, the development has already sent shockwaves within Busia.

According to Chikuzee’s close associates, who are reportedly involved in the smuggling of goods and cross-border trade, police have alleged that the youth leader owns an illegal firearm. 

However, many of his supporters view the arrest as purely political.

Chikuzee is a household name in Busia politics and a fierce critic of the county government.

He recently made headlines after heavily criticising Governor Paul Otuoma’s administration for allegedly detaining new mothers who were unable to clear their medical bills; his public pressure ultimately forced the county to release the women.

The arrest has sparked anxiety in Busia; just a month ago, Chikuzee’s previous arrest triggered violent protests across the county. 

The confrontation between youth and police took a deadly turn when police opened fire, claiming the lives of four young people.

Supporters argue his current woes are being engineered by Governor Otuoma to silence mounting criticism over the county's performance and a perceived dwindling popularity.

The police move comes just three days after Governor Otuoma issued a stern warning to a local jobless youth group and a prominent business network involved in cross-border smuggling.

In his address, Otuoma stated that smuggling activities do not benefit the majority of Busia residents and vowed to completely dismantle the networks involved.

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Edwin Wepukhulu Chikuzee Busia County Paul Otuoma
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