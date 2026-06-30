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How talent prevents GBV

By Jackline Inyanji | Jun. 30, 2026
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Young people and stakeholders follow proceedings. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Female students in Bungoma County have been encouraged to discover and explore their talents alongside academic pursuits.

Leveraging talents will help the learners lay the foundation for a promising future, according to stakeholders in the education sector.

Speaking during the USAWA Youth Festival 2026 conference held at Kibabii University, actors in the education sector termed sports talent as a key empowerment ingredient that could also prevent cases of GBV.

Bungoma Deputy Governor Janepher Mbatiany addresses stakeholders. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The event brought together basketball players from various schools. USAWA

Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Waliuba said nurturing talents would equip young girls with the confidence and opportunities needed to build successful and fulfilling lives.

“We have held discussions with various stakeholders on the ongoing initiatives aimed at advancing gender equality, child protection, and youth leadership across the county through basketball games as a safe entry point to engage young people as well as unite and empower the community, especially girls, in mentorship, leadership development, and the fight against GBV,” Waliuba noted.

USAWA Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Waliuba addresses the youths. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Bungoma County government Special Programmes director Caren Wanyonyi said the initiative is timely and would help tackle teenage pregnancy and GBV.  “This is a great initiative as it aims to empower the girl child.”

The event revolved around ‘Power to Lead, The Right to Justice' and leveraging sports and emphasised basketball in advancing gender equality, preventing gender based violence and teenage pregnancy.

Governor Kenneth Lusaka’s administration has been addressing similar challenges.

Bungoma Deputy Governor Janepher Mbatiany pledged continued collaboration between the county government and development partners to improve education and create a safer, more supportive environment for the girl child.

Mbatiany challenged the young people to champion gender equality, reject harmful cultural practices, embrace education, and become agents of positive change in their communities.

She said: “Overcoming cultural barriers requires being resilient and not giving up on your dreams. All stakeholders should ensure commitment to ending FGM, reducing teenage pregnancies, and fighting Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).”

“I commend Imarisha Usawa, led by Waliuba, for using basketball as a platform to mentor young people, build leadership skills, and empower girls through sports,” Mbatiany noted.

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Related Topics

Bungoma County GBV Gender Equality Girl Empowerment
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