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Man arrested for alleged defilement, murder of 10-year-old girl

By Benard Lusigi | Jun. 30, 2026
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Grief has gripped Shaviuni Mwitololo village in Isukha Central Ward, following the defilement and brutal murder of a10-year-old gril.

The victim, identified as Angel Natasha, who was a Grade Five pupil at Lugala Primary School, went missing last Friday after leaving school, triggering frantic by her family and residents.

The search ended in heartbreak after the pupil’s body was discovered dumped inside a pit latrine under construction.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Natasha was defiled and strangled.

Her body had visible injuries on the neck and various parts, pointing to a struggle with the attacker.

Shinyalu Sub-County Police Commander, Daniel Mukumbu said police officers and local administrators arrested the prime suspect after a tip-off from locals.

Mukumbu urged locals to remain calm and allow justice to take its course.

"We understand that the community is deeply aggrieved and angry, but we strictly warn the public against taking the law into their own hands. A crowd had gathered intending to storm our station at Musembe, but we urge them to remain calm. We assure you that the law will take its course, and justice for the little Angel will be served," he said.

The police boss asked parents to ensure their children’s safety during their daily commute to school.

He further called for a seamless working relationship between the public and security agencies to curb criminal activities.

The body was removed to the Kakamega County Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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Defilement And Murder Lugala Primary School Police Commander Daniel Mukumbu Isukha Central Ward
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