Kakamega County moves to safeguard HIV-TB services as PATH Kenya project nears transition

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County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Services, Dr Livingston Imbayi. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Kakamega County Government has begun implementing measures aimed at safeguarding HIV and Tuberculosis (TB) services through a sustainability and transition plan being developed jointly with PATH Kenya's Nuru Ya Mtoto project.

County officials on Tuesday held a transition meeting with representatives from the donor-funded project to deliberate on strategies that will ensure uninterrupted delivery of HIV/TB services and preserve the gains made over the years once the programme transitions.

The Nuru Ya Mtoto project has partnered with the county in strengthening health systems and providing comprehensive HIV care and treatment services to people living with HIV (PLHIV), significantly improving the county's HIV response mechanisms.

The two parties are expected to finalise the county's transition framework ahead of its official launch.

Speaking during the meeting, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Services, Dr Livingston Imbayi, praised the Nuru Ya Mtoto project for its contribution to healthcare delivery in Kakamega, saying the partnership has transformed the lives of thousands of residents.

"The Nuru Ya Mtoto project has supported more than 50,000 people living with HIV in Kakamega County by enhancing access to treatment and strengthening interventions geared towards eliminating vertical transmission of HIV from mother to child," said Dr Imbayi.

The CECM added that the programme's impact extends beyond HIV care, noting that it has helped build resilient health systems and improve health outcomes across the county.

"This partnership has greatly strengthened our healthcare system. As we prepare for the transition, our priority is to ensure continuity of services and sustain the progress we have achieved over the years so that no patient is disadvantaged," he said.

Dr Imbayi further emphasised the county government's commitment to taking ownership of the interventions to guarantee long-term sustainability.

County Assembly Health Committee Chairperson Gladys Mukongolo pledged to push for increased resource allocation to the health sector in the 2026/2027 budget to support HIV programmes and other critical health services.

"We understand the importance of sustained financing in healthcare. I will continue advocating for increased budgetary allocation to ensure HIV interventions are adequately funded and the gains made are not reversed," said Mukongolo.

She noted that enhanced funding would enable the county to maintain treatment programmes, strengthen preventive interventions and improve service delivery in health facilities.

County Public Service Board Chairperson Robert Wakhungwi said the county was exploring ways of integrating healthcare workers currently supported by the project into areas experiencing staff shortages.

"Human resources remain a key pillar in healthcare delivery. We are looking at opportunities to absorb and deploy some of the healthcare providers from the project to facilities that are facing staffing challenges so that residents continue receiving quality services," said Wakhungwi.

Wakhungwi noted that strengthening the county's workforce would be critical in sustaining healthcare programmes after the transition.

The transition discussions come at a time when county governments across the country are increasingly encouraged to establish sustainable mechanisms for financing and managing health programmes that were previously supported by development partners.