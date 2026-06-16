Busia Cabinet approves youth development policy to boost employment, empowerment and inclusion

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Busia Governor Paul Otuoma before the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Parliament, March 23, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Busia County Cabinet has approved the Busia County Youth Development Policy, paving the way for enhanced youth empowerment, job creation and greater participation of young people in governance and development.

The approval marks a significant milestone in the county's efforts to address challenges facing the youth, including unemployment, limited access to opportunities and inadequate involvement in decision-making processes.

According to the Directorate of Youth Affairs, the policy provides a comprehensive framework that will guide youth development programmes and strengthen inclusion across the county.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Sports, Youth, Culture, Gender Affairs, Tourism and Social Services, Paul Olunga Ekwenye, said the policy was designed to respond to the unique needs and aspirations of young people in Busia.

"The Busia County Youth Development Policy is intended to address the unique challenges facing our young people by creating opportunities that will enable them to become productive members of society," said Ekwenye.

Ekwenye noted that the framework seeks to promote skills development, entrepreneurship, innovation and employment opportunities while ensuring that training programmes are aligned with the demands of the labour market.

*"The policy focuses on skills development, entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation while ensuring that our training programmes are responsive to the changing labour market demands," said Ekwenye

Ekwenye further said the policy recognises the importance of involving young people in governance and development planning, adding that mechanisms have been put in place to guarantee their meaningful participation.

"Young people must be part of the decision-making process. This policy establishes structures that will ensure their voices, interests and priorities are integrated into county planning and governance," he noted.

Chief Officer for Youth Affairs, Saviour Panyako, described the Cabinet approval as a transformative achievement that will provide a strong foundation for youth-focused programmes in the county.

"This is a major milestone for Busia County and a clear demonstration of the county government's commitment to investing in its youthful population," said Panyako.

He said the policy supports Governor Dr Paul Otuoma's development agenda and will strengthen the legal and institutional framework needed to expand opportunities for thousands of youths.

"With this policy in place, we now have a strong legal and institutional framework that will enhance access to education, skills development, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for thousands of young people across the county," he stated.

Panyako expressed optimism that effective implementation of the policy would help unlock the potential of Busia's youth and contribute significantly to the county's socio-economic transformation.

Once implemented, the Busia County Youth Development Policy is expected to create a more enabling environment for young people by promoting innovation, enhancing employability and ensuring that youth remain at the centre of the county's development agenda.