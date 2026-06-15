Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto assents to Revenue Sharing Bill 2026, allowing counties to get Sh428b

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto has assented the Division of Revenue Bill 2026 at State House on June 15, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has assented to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, paving the way for the sharing of nationally raised revenue between the National Government and County Governments for the 2026/27 financial year.

The new law allocates Sh428 billion to county governments, marking an increase of Sh13 billion from the Sh415 billion allocated in the 2025/26 financial year.

The move is expected to strengthen devolution and improve service delivery across the 47 counties.

President Ruto said the allocation demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting county governments and ensuring resources reach communities across the country.

“The equitable share allocated to county governments exceeds the constitutional minimum threshold of 15 per cent, reaffirming our commitment to strengthening devolution and enhancing service delivery across the country,” he said.

The legislation also sets aside Sh10.25 billion for the Equalisation Fund, an increase of 0.5 per cent aimed at accelerating development in historically marginalized regions and reducing inequalities between different parts of the country.

“The legislation also provides Sh10.25 billion for the Equalisation Fund, reflecting an increase of 0.5 per cent and underscoring the Government’s resolve to promote equitable development and address regional disparities,” the President noted.

The Division of Revenue Bill is a critical piece of legislation that determines how revenue collected nationally is shared between the two levels of government. Its enactment is required annually under the Constitution to facilitate budget implementation.

Since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010, Kenya has progressively increased allocations to county governments as part of efforts to deepen devolution and bring services closer to wananchi.

Counties rely heavily on equitable share allocations to fund health services, agriculture, county roads, water projects, and other devolved functions.

President Ruto said the allocations had been carefully structured to balance development needs with fiscal responsibility amid growing expenditure pressures.

“These allocations have been carefully structured to safeguard fiscal sustainability while supporting national development priorities in light of rising expenditure pressures within the fiscal framework, including increased obligations under Consolidated Fund Services,” he said.

The President's assent follows a breakthrough agreement reached on June 10 between the National Assembly and Senate after weeks of negotiations over the amount to be devolved to counties.

The final figure was agreed upon after seven mediation sessions convened to resolve differences  between the two houses.

The mediation committee also reinstated Clause 5 of the Bill, a provision designed to protect county allocations from reductions arising from national revenue shortfalls.

National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Samuel Atandi welcomed the agreement, saying: “We have settled on Sh428 billion. This is a constitutional imperative, and Kenyans are going to be happy.”

Similarly, Senate Finance and Budget Committee Chairman Ali Roba described the negotiations as difficult but productive.

“It has been a very difficult but cordial engagement with the objective of pushing the country forward,” Roba said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President William Ruto Division of Revenue Bill, 2026 Counties Allocation For FY 2026/27 Equalisation Fund
.

Latest Stories

Wilson Airport runway revamp leaves airlines counting losses
Wilson Airport runway revamp leaves airlines counting losses
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
43 mins ago
How Mbadi's 'no new tax' budget may increase cost of doing business
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
43 mins ago
Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts
National
By Jacinta Mutura
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Zimbabwean fraudster's firm secures stake in Sh375b JKIA deal
By Macharia Kamau and David Odongo 43 mins ago
Zimbabwean fraudster's firm secures stake in Sh375b JKIA deal
Families agonising over loved ones killed, missing
By Standard Team 43 mins ago
Families agonising over loved ones killed, missing
Matiang'i warns of ID fraud crisis, blames State for enabling cartels
By Irene Githinji 43 mins ago
Matiang'i warns of ID fraud crisis, blames State for enabling cartels
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
By Standard Reporter 43 mins ago
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved