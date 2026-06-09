Residents and coffee factory embroiled in land disputes

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Chesikaki farmers Cooperative society chairman Jackson Kurwa Chebusi and Chief Executive Officer Benard Kituko prune coffee in the facility's coffee farm in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

A dispute has erupted between a coffee factory and a resident in Kimilili, Bungoma County, over a controversial parcel of land.

Property running into millions of shillings, including a coffee plantation and coffee drying plant, has been destroyed following the protracted dispute involving Kaptola Coffee factory and the resident.

The incident has brought production operations to a standstill with extensive damage reported by the factory owners.

It is reported that the resident led a group of youths armed with machetes, axes, and other crude weapons in storming the factory and chasing away all workers. The resident, identified as Dennis Kiboi, has been claiming ownership of the controversial three-acre plot.

Kiboi claims the coffee mill has been occupying the property illegally for a long time. Residents, including local elders

But some local elders, including Kimayu Wanyonyi, Osbert Kusimba, and Martin Wanyonyi, claim a resident by the name Kisoro (deceased) was the original owner of the disputed plot, which he sold in 1969.

The process of obtaining the title deed has been dragging since then, according to the elders, and it caused the late Kisoro’s grandson, Dennis Kiboi, to claim ownership of at least three out of eight acres sold by his grandfather.

“According to records, the land was bought in 1969, and in 1980 a permanent office was put up, and also the company established a coffee plantation and drying beds, which have now been destroyed over the dispute,” Osbert Kusimba

Simon Bilai from the Mill said the incident has led to a loss of over Sh. 6 million and has called for the intervention of the National and County governments. “No one has come to claim ownership of this land until today. The factory’s coffee plantation has been uprooted and assets taken away by hired goons who chased away workers and farmers with crude weapons, disrupting services at the factory. Major damage has occurred, and we are counting a loss of over Sh. 6 million since it serves over 3000 farmers,” Bilai noted.

Attempts by journalists to get a comment from Kiboi were futile after he turned violent and chased journalists present away, claiming they were not authorised to document the events or cover the dispute.

A farmer, Humphrey Wanjala, said the hired goons are putting the lives of farmers and workers at risk since they are chasing away people with crude weapons.

“We ask the goons to stay away from Kaptola land and stop threatening people with pistols because there is no eviction order by the court. We call on relevant authorities to intervene since farmers are stranded where to take their coffee,” Wanjala noted.