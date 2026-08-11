School games: Newbies ACK Chepsaita eye memorable East Africa debut

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ACK Chepsaita’s Eric Kimeli and Ezekiel Kibungei attempt to block Matiliku High School’s John Kyalo (centre). [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After bagging silver at this year’s National Term Two games, ACK Chepsaita are now keen to excel at the 2026 East Africa games that begin on Friday in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Chepsaita will be hoping for a memorable debut just like they did at the nationals. They will be battling for boys’ volleyball regional glory alongside national champions Chesamisi Boys Senior School and bronze medallists Matiliku Boys. The trio will be looking to defend the title won by Cheptil last year.

Though new to the East Africa stage, their coach Boniface Kiplimo said he knows what is expected of his players having been there in 2023 with Andersen Mixed Senior School.

“I have prepared my players well because I’m familiar with the demands of playing at the biggest stage in the region. They are ready and I believe my previous exposure to the high standards and stiff competition at the games will help us excel,” Kiplimo said.

He added that he faced some challenges at the nationals final, but he now has a full bench that is eager to succeed.

“We were not at our best in the national final because three of my key players were unfit to play but now, they have been given a clean bill of health and they are ready to fight for the team and country.”

They will begin their quest in Group B which has Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School and St Jerome Secondary School Ndama from Uganda and Tanzania’s Kaliua and Kajunjumele Secondary School.

National champions Chesamisi and Matiliku are in Group B together with Nyanza Technical School from Rwanda, Bukedea Comprehensive from Uganda and Tanzania’s Lumala Secondary School.

The Kenyans must finish in top two of their pools to advance to the knockouts and enhance their chances of retaining the titles despite the absence of last year’s winners Cheptil.

Cheptil, who were eliminated at the Rift Valley Region games, will be chasing glory in the newly introduced beach volleyball together with Sang’alo Senior School who finished second at the nationals.