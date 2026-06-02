Give women a chance, do not judge based on gender, but on service delivery

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Former Health CS Susan Nakhumicha speaking at a past function [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has defended women in leadership and urged Kenyans to allow them to demonstrate their ability and strength.

Kenya's Representative to the United Nations UN-Habitat, who was accompanied by former Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) national treasurer Naomi Okul, urged residents to give women a chance to lead regardless of the position they want, saying that judgment should not be based on gender.

She faulted the community for giving women a raw deal, especially in political representation, denying them the chance to prove responsibility and worthiness.

The two leaders argued that the negative perception that women are a weak sex had worked against their development and challenged the community to support women aspiring for elective positions.

Speaking during a women's empowerment drive at Chebarus area, Nakhumicha asked Kenyans to test women in leadership.

"Many women have the leadership potential, but Kenyans have not allowed them to prove their abilities. We urge Kenyans to support our political quest to demonstrate our worthiness," said Nakhumicha.

Okul lauded women leaders such as Governor Gladys Wanga (Homabay) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) for demonstrating steadfast leadership.

"Wanga and Waiguru, among other women in top leadership, are typical examples of the potential in women. I call upon Kenyans to give more women the chance to lead," she said.

A director with the Insurance Regulatory Authority, IRA, Immaculate Shamalla, said giving women equal opportunity in leadership will drive the country to economic prosperity.

"We should not be looked at as a sex tool but as people equally to the task of improving the nation. We ask our fellow Kenyans to give us a chance," said Shamalla.

During the events, the women leaders rallied their fellow women to step forward and battle it out with men in elective seats.

"We should not sit on the fence and watch men take the lead in politics. Let us bravely fight and occupy our political space," said Nakhumicha.

Hundreds of women present endorsed Nakhumicha for the Trans-Nzoia governor seat.