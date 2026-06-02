Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Give women a chance, do not judge based on gender, but on service delivery

By Osinde Obare | Jun. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Health CS Susan Nakhumicha speaking at a past function[Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has defended women in leadership and urged Kenyans to allow them to demonstrate their ability and strength.

Kenya's Representative to the United Nations UN-Habitat, who was accompanied by former Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) national treasurer Naomi Okul, urged residents to give women a chance to lead regardless of the position they want, saying that judgment should not be based on gender.

She faulted the community for giving women a raw deal, especially in political representation, denying them the chance to prove responsibility and worthiness.

The two leaders argued that the negative perception that women are a weak sex had worked against their development and challenged the community to support women aspiring for elective positions.

Speaking during a women's empowerment drive at Chebarus area, Nakhumicha asked Kenyans to test women in leadership.

"Many women have the leadership potential, but Kenyans have not allowed them to prove their abilities. We urge Kenyans to support our political quest to demonstrate our worthiness," said Nakhumicha.

Okul lauded women leaders such as Governor Gladys Wanga (Homabay) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) for demonstrating steadfast leadership.

"Wanga and Waiguru, among other women in top leadership, are typical examples of the potential in women. I call upon Kenyans to give more women the chance to lead," she said.

A director with the Insurance Regulatory Authority, IRA, Immaculate Shamalla, said giving women equal opportunity in leadership will drive the country to economic prosperity.

"We should not be looked at as a sex tool but as people equally to the task of improving the nation. We ask our fellow Kenyans to give us a chance," said Shamalla.

During the events, the women leaders rallied their fellow women to step forward and battle it out with men in elective seats.

"We should not sit on the fence and watch men take the lead in politics. Let us bravely fight and occupy our political space," said Nakhumicha.

Hundreds of women present endorsed Nakhumicha for the Trans-Nzoia governor seat.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha UN-Habitat Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga
.

Latest Stories

Families mourn loved ones as calm returns to Nanyuki town
Families mourn loved ones as calm returns to Nanyuki town
Central
By Amos Kiarie
31 mins ago
Gor urged to replicate 1987 feat in Champs League
Football
By Rodgers Eshitemi
1 hr ago
Soni celebrates Madaraka in style
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola center deal met with fire and brimstone
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Ebola center deal met with fire and brimstone
Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility
Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls
Why lobby group wants Basic Education PS Bitok sent home
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why lobby group wants Basic Education PS Bitok sent home
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved