Give women equal opportunity to explore leadership abilities, former CS urges Kenyans

Former Health CS Susan Nakhumicha speaking at a past function [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has called on Kenyans to give women equal opportunities to showcase their leadership abilities.

Nakhumicha, who has entered the male-dominated Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial race, stated that some women in senior positions have demonstrated significant capabilities and impressive performance.

She urged for increased female representation, encouraging Kenyans to support women vying for elective seats.

"Some of us have been tested and proven worthy in leadership. Women who have served in senior positions have achieved remarkable and commendable success," Nakhumicha said over the weekend.

Highlighting the admirable leadership of female governors such as Ann Wanjiru of Kirinyaga and Gladys Wanga of Homabay, Nakumicha urged Kenyans to support and give more opportunities to women seeking leadership roles.

"Visit counties led by female governors; they are well-managed with substantial development progress, which calls for greater women's inclusion in national leadership," she said.

Women, she asserted, are high performers and play a vital role in the country’s economic development, deserving equal opportunity to serve at various leadership levels.

"Women have contributed greatly to this country's economic progress and deserve to be given equal chances to serve," said Nakhumicha.

She praised women who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, instilling confidence that women have the strength to deliver.

"I commend all women who have taken on leadership roles, as their performance fosters confidence that women, like men, can succeed," she added.

She emphasised the essential role women play in development and their capacity for wealth creation, asserting that with the right platform, they are poised to bring about transformative change.

Nakhumicha, Kenya's Representative to UN-Habitat, expressed confidence in securing the seat and committed to providing transformative leadership.

Her record at Afya House, she argued, positions her favourably to become the next county chief executive.

She claims her male opponent, elected as governor, has not done enough to improve residents' lives and should pave the way for her.

"My significant role at the Ministry of Health is ample proof of my capability to handle the governor’s position," said Nakhumicha.

Addressing the county's health challenges, Nakhumicha pledged to leverage her connections and experience to bring about positive change in the sector and ensure residents have access to affordable health services.

"There is a problem in the health sector, and my priority is to fix it so residents can access quality and affordable services," she said.

However, she identified social media bullying, artificial intelligence (AI), and cultural issues as major barriers in her bid for the coveted seat.

She vowed her opponents’ political tactics would not deter her from her mission to elevate the county's economic status.

"My opponents have resorted to all sorts of unscrupulous tactics to undermine my candidature, but I will not be deterred. I am a formidable contender in this race," she warned.

She urged her competitors to focus on promoting their manifestos rather than wasting time trying to undermine her campaign against Governor George Natembeya.

"I challenge my competitors to cease undermining my campaigns and instead promote their policies to the electorate," said Nakhumicha.

She expressed confidence in winning the seat and asked Luhya elders to prepare a traditional ligalia for her.

"I spoke with the elders, and they are supporting my bid. We also agreed that they will organise a traditional ligalia for me," she said.

Nakhumicha argued her victory would herald a new chapter in Western politics.

"My candidature is significant, and a win would mark a new political era in the history of the Western region," she indicated.

Despite the competition from former Kiminini MP Dr Chris Wamalwa (who is attempting a second run), Kiminini MP Maurice Bissau (making his third attempt), and two county executive members during the Khaemba administration, Prof Ben Wanjala and Isaac Kogo, Nakhumicha remains undeterred.