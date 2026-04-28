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Solar brings relief to Malaba's busy border

By Olivia Odhiambo | Apr. 28, 2026
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A solar-powered hybrid system at the Malaba border post is cutting electricity costs.[File, Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), working with TradeMark Africa and support from the Swedish government, has launched a solar energy project at the Malaba one-stop border post.

According to KRA officials, the initiative is designed to significantly reduce electricity costs by up to 90 per cent while improving power reliability at one of East Africa's busiest trade crossings.

The project aims to reduce disruptions caused by frequent power outages at the facility.

KRA Deputy Commissioner for Risk Management George Aduwi said Malaba, one of Kenya’s busiest cargo crossing points along the northern corridor, is set to reduce its electricity costs by 90 per cent following the transition to solar power.

"Previously, the border post experienced up to eight hours of power outages, leading to delays in cargo clearance, increased smuggling of goods, and heightened insecurity for cross-border traders," said Aduwi. 

The project, which is implemented under the Swedish-funded Kenya Enhanced Trade Environment and Inclusion (KETEI) programme, features a hybrid solar system equipped with battery storage. 

The deputy commissioner said the system now powers all operations at the facility, generating over 233,000 kilowatt-hours annually and meeting 78 per cent of the border’s energy needs.

"This significantly reduces reliance on the national grid and ensures continuity of critical operations," he noted.

According to Aduwi, before the upgrade, frequent power outages disrupted customs systems, cargo scanning, security infrastructure and lighting.

He noted that to maintain operations, the border relied heavily on a high-capacity diesel generator, which consumed an estimated 700 litres per month. 

“With stable power now in place, clearance processes are more consistent, reducing delays and allowing goods to move more predictably across the border. The shift to solar is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes over the next few decades," he said.

He added: "In addition, the reduced reliance on diesel has lowered exposure to fuel price volatility, helping to stabilise operational costs of the OSBP.

Reliable power is essential to maintaining efficient border operations. With this system in place, we are seeing more consistent operations, fewer disruptions, and improved clearance at one of our key cargo border posts.”

Hakan Akesson, Ambassador of Sweden to Kenya, said the installation of solar infrastructure is a clear demonstration of how smart, green investments can strengthen trade systems, reduce emissions, and improve the delivery of essential public services.

"It also reflects Sweden and Kenya’s shared commitment to sustainable economic transformation. Sweden is proud to stand with Kenya in building infrastructure that is modern, resilient, and climate smart," said the ambassador.

He noted that as trade volumes grow and regional integration deepens, projects like this ensure that growth is both sustainable and inclusive. 

"To us, this is not just a solar installation, it is a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and more prosperous Kenya and East Africa," added the Ambassador.

Beyond Malaba, similar support has been extended to the Moyale OSBP, strengthening trade efficiency along the Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

Previously, solar generation at the OSBP was limited to isolated buildings, with each installation operating independently. 

But this project integrated those systems into a centralised supply, allowing solar power to be distributed across the entire facility and used more efficiently, and also included the installation of stand-alone solar-powered systems.

Lillian Mwai, Kenya Country Director at TMA, said the Malaba solarisation project, alongside the support in Moyale, reflects KETEI’s focus on improving trade efficiency and strengthening green infrastructure.

"By addressing real constraints at the border, these investments are making trade more reliable and cost-effective, while contributing to increased regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

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Related Topics

Malaba Border Solar Project Hybrid Solar System KRA Initiative TradeMark Africa
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