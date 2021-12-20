× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Millions to get solar power in Sh500m World Bank project

By Nehemiah Okwembah | December 20th 2021
Engineers installing solar panels on a building in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), September 2021. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Over two million Kenyans from 14 counties are set to benefit from clean energy from a Sh500 million solar project funded by the World Bank.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Energy through the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project.

According to the Chief Administrative Secretary CAS Zachary Ayieko, the counties to benefit are West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garrisa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta and Narok.

Beneficiaries will be provided with cooking stoves and standalone solar power installations in their homes to enable them to have friendly energy solutions.   

 Turning heat to cooling, inventor reduces food waste and adds jobs

 Africa needs renewable energy shift to tackle crisis

 Turning heat to cooling, inventor reduces food waste and adds jobs

 Kenya Pipeline bets on solar plants to cut costly power bills

“KOSAP is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to not only ensure they access electricity but also adopt clean energy solutions. It is a major step towards the fulfilment of the Constitutional guarantee for all Kenyans to access government services, no matter where they live,” he said.                         

Currently, the targeted counties have 23 per cent rate connectivity to electricity compared to the national average of 70 per cent.

Further, due to the construction of mini-grids to the landmass and the sparsely distributed population, the construction of mini-grids and installations of standalone solar systems was the most effective strategy to achieve universal access to modern energy.  

Under the programme, 400,000 households will be served with Stand-alone Solar Systems while another 111,277 households will be served with clean cooking solutions. They include 450 community facilities such as schools, health facilities and administrative offices and 380 solar-powered boreholes to be sank. 

Another 146 solar-powered mini-grids will be constructed in the targeted counties to supply about 55,000 households with solar power.  

“The government has scaled investments in the energy sector, ensuring those not covered by the main grid tap into alternative sources considered clean, healthier, and environmentally friendly and KOSAP is a catalyst in our quest to ensure Kenyans access electricity that is clean, sustainable and environmentally friendly,” he added.  

To make it viable, the government has enlisted the services of 20 Solar Service Providers who will be assisted to set up infrastructure in the 14 counties.      

The aim of the programme is to provide electricity to parts of the country that are not served by the national grid to achieve the government’s goal of ensuring that every part of the country has access to energy. 

MultiChoice GOtv network expands to Nanyuki, Bomet
Bomet is the 26th site that GOtv has commissioned after Nanyuki, which was launched on Tuesday.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Kenya Railways announces new tariffs for freight
MultiChoice GOtv network expands to Nanyuki, Bomet

By James Wanzala | 6 hours ago

MultiChoice GOtv network expands to Nanyuki, Bomet
Spending cuts loom as Treasury plots mini-budget

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Spending cuts loom as Treasury plots mini-budget
Confidence drives economy so don’t allow fear to rule 2022 poll

By Ndiritu Muriithi | 1 day ago

Confidence drives economy so don’t allow fear to rule 2022 poll
Kitengela boda boda riders turn weekly savings into Sh3.3m kitty

By Peterson Githaiga | 1 day ago

Kitengela boda boda riders turn weekly savings into Sh3.3m kitty
