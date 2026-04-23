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Busia rolls out HIV prevention jab as uptake surges

By Mary Imenza | Apr. 23, 2026
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 A nurse at Tudor Sub-County Hospital in Mombasa administers Lenacapavir injection during the rollout of the vaccine on March 13, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Residents in Busia County have begun receiving a new long-acting HIV prevention injection following the official launch of Lenacapavir, marking a major step in expanding options for people at high risk of infection.

The injectable drug, which offers up to 96 per cent protection against HIV, is administered once every six months and is being positioned as a convenient alternative to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Speaking during the launch, Deputy Governor Arthur Odera, who also serves as County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health, said the response from residents has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 people already receiving the jab within just three weeks of its rollout.

“Our people have realised the need for convenience in protecting themselves,” said Odera, noting that several health facilities are already nearing stock depletion from the initial supply due to high demand.

Health officials clarified that the introduction of Lenacapavir is not a replacement for existing prevention methods, but rather an addition to a broader HIV prevention toolkit that includes condoms and oral PrEP.

The move is particularly aimed at individuals who struggle with adhering to daily medication or prefer a less frequent dosing schedule.

Dr Everline Ashiono, Chief of Party at Dumisha Afya, described the rollout as timely, saying it reflects a shift toward more responsive and people-centred HIV prevention strategies.

“This is about ensuring our services evolve with the needs of the community, while strengthening sustainability and county ownership in the HIV response,” she said.

Lenacapavir is administered via injection in the thigh or abdomen near the navel and requires mandatory HIV testing before administration to ensure that only HIV-negative individuals receive the preventive treatment.

The drug is being offered free of charge at public health facilities across the county.

Kenya began rolling out the injectable nationally in February 2026, with Busia among 15 counties selected for the pilot phase.

The launch event brought together key county health officials, including Chief Officer for Public Health Dr Susan Outa and Director of Public Health Lok Joseph Oprong, alongside implementing partners such as Dumisha Afya, MILDMAY and Tiko.

Health authorities say the strong early uptake signals growing awareness and acceptance of new HIV prevention methods, raising optimism that the county could significantly reduce new infections if the trend continues.

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Related Topics

HIV Injectable Drug HIV Injection Injectable PrEP Lenacapavir Injection
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