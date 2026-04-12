Opposition leaders say Kenya risks sliding into anarchy over rising goonism

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Police loby teargas to disperse Opposition meeting in Kikuyu on April 11, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A fresh wave of political tension has gripped the country after

United opposition leaders have raised concerns over rising cases of goons attacking political leaders and innocent citizens.

The leaders warned against violent attacks and misuse of security agencies, saying that Kenya risks sliding into instability if the trend continues.

Speaking after an incident in Kiambu County where opposition leaders claimed they were attacked, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa said several people were injured, with others admitted to hospital.

“Yesterday was a worse day. As a country, we are headed in the wrong direction and is in danger. But we believe as a nation the best days are ahead of us,” he said.

Wamalwa accused the government of allowing what he termed an “unholy alliance” between police officers and criminal elements.

“We cannot blame the police, but the problem is the leadership… agreeing to let our police officers go into bed with goons is a threat to our national security and democracy,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity and early alignments ahead of future elections, with opposition leaders increasingly accusing the state of using intimidation to suppress dissent.

“If you continue planting the wind of goonism and violence, you shall reap the whirlwind of anarchy,” Wamalwa warned, urging the government to end the alleged practice.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i weighed in, calling for a shift in national security priorities.

He argued that political gatherings should not be treated as threats.

“Your threat cannot be leaders speaking to their people… why spend time deploying police and teargas on them?” he posed.

Matiang’i instead urged the government to focus on real security concerns such as terrorism and drug abuse.

“We have bigger problems—Al-Shabaab and drugs affecting our children. The Kenyan problem is not the people, but leadership and mismanagement,” he said, cautioning that governments that rely on violence for political mobilization rarely endure.

At the same time, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sharply criticized President William Ruto, accusing him of “crossing the red line” over recent developments involving members of the Akorino Church and security operations in Kiambu.

“Destroying our cultural shrine and sending police to beat and humiliate our elders is declaring war on our community,” Gachagua said.

The tensions are linked to a disputed 58-acre parcel of land in Githunguri, where residents and members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders have opposed plans to convert the site into an affordable housing project. Protesters insist the land is a cultural shrine and accuse authorities of failing to involve the community.

Police were forced to use tear gas to disperse demonstrators after confrontations escalated, with blocked access roads and a heavy security presence heightening tensions.