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Governor Barasa unveils plan to transform slums

By Benard Lusigi | Apr. 9, 2026
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Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa distributes fertiliser and maize seeds to farmers at Bukura market in Lurambi on April 8, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard] 

Thousands of residents living in informal settlements across Kakamega County are set to benefit from a new long-term plan aimed at transforming slums into safe, dignified, and sustainable communities.

The Kakamega County Slum Upgrading and Prevention Strategy (2025–2035) outlines an ambitious 10-year road map to improve living conditions for an estimated 184,897 people projected to reside in 36 slums by 2035.

Key settlements targeted include Amalemba, Kambi Somali, and Mumias, areas that have long grappled with overcrowding, poor housing, and limited access to basic services.

Governor Fernandes Barasa noted that the strategy is anchored on the 2010 Constitution, which guarantees the right to adequate housing and sanitation, and aligns with national and global frameworks on sustainable urban development.

“This new strategy proposes a mix of flexible, community-sensitive approaches designed to upgrade settlements while safeguarding residents’ rights and livelihoods,” Barasa said.

The informal settlements are characterised by dilapidated housing, high population density, and inadequate access to clean water, sanitation, electricity, and proper road networks.

In areas such as Amalemba, Mjini, Lumino, and Kambi Somali, residents who migrated in search of better economic opportunities often find themselves trapped in cycles of poverty and underdevelopment due to unplanned urban growth.

“Poor sanitation has contributed to frequent health concerns, while unsafe structures pose daily risks to families. The absence of legal land ownership further complicates efforts to improve housing conditions, he said.

County planners say the broader goal is not only to upgrade existing slums but also to prevent the emergence of new informal settlements through better urban planning and service delivery.

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Kakamega County Slum Upgrading Governor Fernandes Barasa 2010 Constitution Housing And Sanitation
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