Bukusu elders host Sifuna, signal backing for 2027 ambitions

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

A high-stakes political meeting between Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Bukusu Council of Elders in Bungoma County has ignited fresh debate over Western Kenya’s 2027 succession politics, with elders signaling support for his growing national ambitions.

Sifuna on Saturday met the Council of Elders at the rural home of former Cabinet minister Mukhisa Kituyi in Mbakalo, Tongaren Constituency.

Dr Kituyi, who serves as the United Opposition spokesman, said the meeting was convened to formally introduce and welcome Sifuna to the Bukusu community, while also consolidating support for his rising political profile.