Bukusu elders invite Sifuna for blessings as political star rises

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Bukusu elders have started warming up to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, whose political star appears to be shining bright.

A section of elders has since invited Sifuna for community blessings as they back his top leadership political ambition.

They say the time for the Luhya nation to unite is now, urging Sifuna to stay grounded and true to his roots, declaring his political star too bright to ignore and blessing him as a future leader.

The elders believe the time for the Luhya nation to unite is now, urging Sifuna to lead the way following his exceptional political prowess.



According to the elders, descendants of the late Bukusu activist Elijah Masinde, Sifuna’s rising political star is not by accident, and special rituals must be performed to keep the fire burning.

Wilson Misiko, Chairman of The Elijah Masinde Clan, appreciated that Sifuna had emerged as a go-getter young leader who needs guidance from the elders.

"Wherever you are, when you hear this invitation, come to the late Elijah Masinde's home. You will know that you are loved. Kenyans love you, but come and see for yourself that the Babichachi clan loves you. We don't talk much, we don't lie to anyone, but we say the truth, which will help you succeed in your political career," Misiko noted.



Prof Bonventure Wanjala, Chairman of The Bukusu Council of Elders, said the time for the Luhya nation to unite was now, citing Sifuna as one of the community’s figureheads with strong potential to lead. They advised him against being swept up in political hysteria that might cause him to forget his roots.

According to the elders, Sifuna is on the right path and could become the country’s president if he plays his political cards wisely.

"We want to live in unity and peace. Sifuna seems to have come to the forefront. We are now welcoming him and urging others to emulate him and work together with him. Our house, Mulembe, is important. We have previously disagreed and remained disunited for the benefit of others. In our Bukusu community, we have two leading stars, and we know one of them will lead this nation," he noted.

Gladys Masinde, widow of Elijah Masinde welcomed Sifuna to her home, saying that when he visits them, he will be blessed by the elders. “With their rituals and support, Sifuna could rise all the way to the presidency,” she noted.

The Senator drew significant attention for his outspoken stance against the ODM faction that backs the broad-based government.