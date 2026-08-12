Kasarani man charged with allegedly defiling four-year-old girl

Audio By Vocalize

A four-year-old girl is yet to testify against a man from Kasarani who has been charged with defilement and, in the alternative, committing an indecent act with a child.

According to court documents, P.K. is accused of allegedly unlawfully and intentionally defiling the minor on July 25, 2026 at Kamutaini in Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi County. In the alternative count, he is charged with intentionally touching A.P.N., a child.

On the day material day, the child was playing outside while her mother was plaiting clients at a nearby salon. The accused is said to have taken advantage of the situation to lure the minor.

He allegedly bought sweets for the girl and asked her to follow him to his shop. No one else was present.

Once inside, the man locked the door with a padlock, undressed the child and gave her French fries.

He then allegedly covered her mouth with his hand and defiled her. After the act, the man, cautioned the minor against telling her mother or anyone else.

The accused later took the child back to where her mother was working and gave the woman money to buy chips for the girl and the sibling.

In the evening the mother noticed that the minor was not okay while she was helping her wear the diaper before going to bed, and that is when the girl revealed what happened.

The matter was reported to the police and the girl was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for examination and treatment.

P.K. has denied the charges. He was released on a bond of Sh1 million or a cash bail of Sh500,000. The case is scheduled for mention on September 3, 2026.