Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kasarani man charged with allegedly defiling four-year-old girl

By Lilian Chepkoech | Aug. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A four-year-old girl is yet to testify against a man from Kasarani who has been charged with defilement and, in the alternative, committing an indecent act with a child.

According to court documents, P.K. is accused of allegedly unlawfully and intentionally defiling the minor on July 25, 2026 at Kamutaini in Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi County. In the alternative count, he is charged with intentionally touching A.P.N., a child.

On the day material day, the child was playing outside while her mother was plaiting clients at a nearby salon. The accused is said to have taken advantage of the situation to lure the minor.

He allegedly bought sweets for the girl and asked her to follow him to his shop. No one else was present.

Once inside, the man locked the door with a padlock, undressed the child and gave her French fries.

He then allegedly covered her mouth with his hand and defiled her. After the act, the man, cautioned the minor against telling her mother or anyone else.

The accused later took the child back to where her mother was working and gave the woman money to buy chips for the girl and the sibling.

In the evening the mother noticed that the minor was not okay while she was helping her wear the diaper before going to bed, and that is when the girl revealed what happened.

The matter was reported to the police and the girl was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for examination and treatment.

P.K. has denied the charges. He was released on a bond of Sh1 million or a cash bail of Sh500,000. The case is scheduled for mention on September 3, 2026.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kasarani Defilement Case Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Nairobi County
.

Latest Stories

Bien, Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz dominate Spotify's 2026 Global Impact list
Bien, Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz dominate Spotify's 2026 Global Impact list
Entertainment
By David Kyalo
15 mins ago
Netflix acquires award-winning documentary short 'One Last Order' co-directed by Kenyan Sam Soko
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
30 mins ago
What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
Opposition leaders agree to settle differences behind closed doors
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Opposition leaders agree to settle differences behind closed doors
How Ruto is putting roadblocks on bumpy road to Singapore
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
How Ruto is putting roadblocks on bumpy road to Singapore
Why Sifuna and Kalonzo ticket could reshape 2027 presidential race
By Okech Kendo 2 hrs ago
Why Sifuna and Kalonzo ticket could reshape 2027 presidential race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved