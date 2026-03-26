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Bungoma County Referral Hospital receives modern CT scan machine

By Jackline Inyanji | Mar. 26, 2026
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Bungoma County has recorded a major milestone in strengthening its healthcare system following the delivery of a modern CT scan machine to Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

The advanced imaging equipment, secured through the National Equipment Services Programme (NESP), marks a significant step in enhancing diagnostic capacity within the county.

The programme is a collaborative initiative between the national and county governments aimed at improving access to critical medical equipment and easing the burden of referrals.

A CT (computed tomography) scanner uses rotating X-ray beams to generate detailed, three-dimensional images of internal body structures, enabling faster and more accurate detection of injuries, tumours, infections and other serious conditions.

Once fully installed at the referral hospital, the machine is expected to drastically reduce the number of patients referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital — a process that has often proved costly and time-consuming for patients and their families.

Speaking during the handover, Bungoma County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Simon Kisaka described the acquisition as a transformative milestone for the facility.

He noted that the hospital’s emergency department has been grappling with high volumes of trauma cases, which have been expensive to manage due to limited diagnostic capacity.

“This machine will be a huge relief to our patients and will significantly reduce the burden they have been facing. We are grateful to the Governor for ensuring its acquisition,” said Dr Kisaka.

He added that the hospital’s radiology unit will now offer a comprehensive range of services under one roof, including CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, ECG, mammography, echocardiography and oncology care — signalling a major leap towards integrated and specialised treatment.

Health Department Administrator Robert Mosela lauded the county leadership for the investment, noting that the new equipment will cut healthcare costs and improve service delivery.

He urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), emphasising that CT scan services are costly and that enrolment will enable more residents to access life-saving diagnostics affordably.

The development positions Bungoma as an emerging regional hub for advanced medical services, reinforcing the county’s commitment to accessible, quality and affordable healthcare.

Irene Sabina, in charge of radiology, welcomed the development, saying the unit had long awaited the equipment.

“It has been long overdue, and we are now ready to handle all cases and improve healthcare in Bungoma County, as there will be fewer referrals to private hospitals. We also have a good number of sonographers,” she said. 

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CT Scan Machines Bungoma County Bungoma County Referral Hospital
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