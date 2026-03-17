Wetang'ula wants traffic laws reviewed

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MPs, including John Makali (Kanduyi), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Martin Pepela (Webuye East), and Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, attend a funeral service at the Masinde Muliro University grounds in Webuye. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, has urged MPs and senators to review the Traffic Bill and enact strict laws to curb road accidents.

Speaking during a memorial service held in honour of the victims of the Malaha tragic accident held at Masinde Muliro University grounds, Webuye, Wetang’ula said amending traffic laws will help minimise cases of road accidents that continue to claim lives on Kenya's roads.

“Action must be taken against reckless drivers. Parliament and the Senate, through Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, must review the Traffic Act and tighten laws on recklessness on our roads. Most people are driving cars without a valid license, vehicles are faulty, they violate traffic laws, and, making it worse, when an accident occurs, like what was witnessed at Malaha recently, they abandon the vehicle and go into hiding,” Wetang’ula noted.

He told Bungoma leaders to forget their political differences and stand with the bereaved families in mourning their loved ones. “Losing six members of a family is a nightmare, and I call on Bungoma leaders. In such calamities, we forget our political differences and help our people. Let’s not make funerals a battleground to show our political muscles but respect the grieving families,” Wetang’ula noted.

According to Wetang’ula, the National Infrastructure Fund Act will unlock development in regions.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said a CT scan machine will be installed at Webuye Hospital to strengthen emergency medical response and improve diagnostic services in the region.

Families attend a joint funeral service for their loved ones at Masinde Muliro University grounds, Webuye. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The governor noted that the tragedy had shaken the entire county and pointed out the urgent need to enhance healthcare preparedness and road safety measures.

Lusaka urged motorists, pedestrians, and all road users to exercise discipline and caution to help curb the rising number of road accidents.

“This will greatly improve our diagnostic capacity and ensure that residents in this region can access critical medical services closer to home. When 16 lives are lost in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner, it is not just the affected families who grieve, but the entire county mourns,” noted Lusaka. Senator Moses Wetang'ula. [Jackline Inyanji, standard]

Bungoma senator David Wakoli asked drivers and passengers to be careful on the road to avoid more accidents, and urged ward representatives in the Bungoma County Assembly to allocate sufficient funds to enable local hospitals to have the equipment needed to handle emergency cases.

MPS Martin Pepela (Webuye East), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), John Makali (Kanduyi), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Bungoma Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga, nominated senator Connie Wakwabubi, and Deputy governor Janepher Mbatiany urged the National Highway Authority (KENHA) to install bumps and road signage along the busy highway.

“Engineers are assessing the road to redesign it, and we need a national infrastructure fund to expand the road. Lorries need to have their own route and not pass through Webuye town since we have lost many lives,” Pepela noted.

“I am ready to set aside the Sh70 million allocation of KURA this financial year so that we can save more lives by redesigning that road, which has a very steep corner,” Didmus Barasa noted.

Webuye County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr David Wanikina said the facility in total received 38 accident victims who required immediate medical attention after they were involved in the tragic road crash along the busy Webuye–Lugulu highway at Malaha.

“We received 38 accident victims, 28 were still alive, 10 were dead. Out of 28, at least 18 were stabilised, four died in the emergency room, while one, whose spleen and liver were oozing blood, died in the operating room. We had three pregnant women and one lost pregnancy, and she is still in the hospital, and two other pregnant women are still receiving treatment. 10 patients were discharged, and six were treated as outpatients and went home. One patient was in a bad state and needed ICU care and was transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. Unfortunately, he died on Sunday. We still have 8 patients who have fractured injuries,” Wanikina noted.

He says there’s a need to strengthen the emergency room so that the hospital is able to respond better to emergencies. “The hospital is at the centre of Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

In December last year, we had a bad accident at Mukhonje, and all patients were brought to Webuye. I pray we have ICU, Renal unit, multidisciplinary disaster team, and emergency room be expanded. Now we have three surgeons,” he noted.

Pastor David Kinusu Wekesa, who represented the family that lost six people, said their kin, Gravin Fundia, had been hit by a motorcycle. The family had gone to check on him when they were suddenly hit by the lorry.

“We have been struck by death. Our area is called Mwinami, and we want the name changed since it evokes a bad omen. Even if they put bumps, we also need to hold prayers for this road to exorcise the bad spirit for the accident menace to end,” he noted.