Police arrest five suspects linked to attack at Nyalenya police station

Nyalenya Police Patrol Base attack in Musanda, Mumias West Constituency. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the attack at Nyalenya Police Patrol Base in Musanda, Mumias West Constituency, that left one policeman dead, scores injured and two guns stolen.

According to a police report seen by The Standard under Occurrence Book no, 15/27/02/2026, the five were arrested at Lukongo area during a multi-agency operation.

A senior police officer told The Standard that they have made good progress in search of the two stolen G3 rifles.

The suspects are in custody at Musanda Police Station.

This comes barely two days after the National Police Service deployed General Service Unit police to search for the suspects and recover the stolen firearms.

On Friday a police officer was shot dead and several others injured after six armed robbers raided the Nyalenya Police patrol base in Musanda, Mumias West.

According to a police report, the attackers, armed with guns, pretended to report a stolen motorcycle before opening fire and killing the officer at the report office and wounded four others.

The four injured officers were rushed to Bungoma West Hospital for treatment. Richard Utolo, was referred to Life Care Hospital in Bungoma for further care, but he succumbed to his injuries.

During the attack, the assailants stole two G3 rifles, each loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition. Police later recovered two crowbars used to break into the steel box.

Locals, led by Moses Asudi, urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to deploy more police officers to the area to contain insecurity.

“We have very few officers manning the police base and we want the Interior CS to deploy more because a small number of officers are protecting the entire area,” said Asudi.

“We are worried, if armed people can raid a police station and kill an officer, what about the lives of our children and the rest of us, who are unarmed? Insecurity in this area is worsening, especially cattle theft and this must be addressed,” he added.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa condemned the attack, describing it as a grave act of lawlessness and a threat to the country’s security.

He called on security agencies to carry out thorough investigations and ensure the culprits are apprehended and brought to justice.

The governor also urged authorities to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity in the county and guarantee the safety of residents.