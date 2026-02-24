Ole Sapit asks IEBC to take action over political chaos ahead of 2027 polls

Audio By Vocalize

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and other commission members during a media briefing at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on January 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has raised concerns over early campaigns outside the election period.

He wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take decisive measures to deal with cases of violence as the country prepares for the 2027 election.

He wants stern action taken against rogue politicians, noting that it’s the commission's responsibility to control politicians accused of using youths to cause chaos.

Speaking at St. Chrispinus ACK church, Bungoma Diocese, he expressed concerns about increased political intolerance, warning that violence has no place in the democratic process.

"The country is headed in the wrong direction since political tension is high with goons being hired by politicians from different parties. I want to warn Kenyans that giving handouts to hooligans will destabilize the country's peace even after elections, since the rogue youths will get used to handouts, and when not given money, they might graduate to being gangsters, thus putting the country at risk and denying Kenyans peace.

A country like Haiti started with such a culture of political intolerance, and we don’t want Kenya to go that direction,” he warned.

He called on all politicians to desist from engaging goons’ services to disrupt peaceful meetings and urged aspirants to sell their agendas peacefully and let Kenyans decide on the ballot.

He emphasised that when the campaigning period comes, it should be a policy discussion and not acts of violence. The man of the cloth called on politicians to be good role models to their followers and avoid using criminals or hooligans against their opponents.

“Elections are just a phase and should not be used to undermine peace, which is key to social and economic stability. IEBC and EACC should be careful and put measures in place to curb politicians from spreading hate speech and making incendiary statements that might fuel violence,” he noted.

Olesapit condemned the behavior of politicians using youths to cause mayhem in political meetings, thus leading to chaos.

He is now calling on the relevant institutions to control public rallies, which have contributed to increasing political heat in the country.

He said that since IEBC is the referee, they are mandated to announce when the campaign commences and had warned aspirants whose meetings are marred with violence. Action must be taken against those who instigate violence.

According to the cleric, the constitution demands that campaigns begin at least two to three months before the election.

He further encouraged leaders in power to fulfill their promises of development to the citizens, noting that it is too early to start campaigns for the 2027 general election.

“Those who were elected should be busy serving Kenyans by completing initiated projects and ensuring the country is peaceful, and if they want to be re-elected, their development track record will speak for them,” he said. He said those whose term was ending, like governors, should not relax on completing development projects and must give humble time to other aspirants. “Complete the work you promised Kenyans, and that will speak volumes for your re-election as a leader,” he noted.