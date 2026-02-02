IEBC seeks legal reforms, warns Sh22b shortfall could threaten 2027 polls

IEBC Chairperson, Erastus Ethekon and commissions address a media briefing on the delimitation of electoral boundaries, at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi, on January 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is under immense pressure from the political class and the public to deliver a free, fair, and credible election in 2027, in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes scramble for power.