Two killed in quarry collapse during sand harvesting in Webuye

By Jackline Inyanji | Feb. 14, 2026
Two killed in a quarry accident while harvesting sand. [File, Standard]

Two people were killed, and two more seriously injured after a quarry they were working in collapsed at Maraka ward, Webuye East Sub-County, Bungoma County.

The buyer Wycliffe Masikah and the owner of the quarry, Evans Juma, were with two others who escaped with injuries while excavating marram on Wednesday when the quarry collapsed on them.

According to one of the deceased mothers, Esther Lubwibwi his son was in a jovial mood that morning before he left to excavate marram.

"My son Wycliffe Masikah left in the morning after taking tea, which I had prepared. He was in a jovial mood before he left to go excavate murram. I later received a phone call that he's no more," she said amid sobs.

The brother to the deceased, Caleb Wafula, said the safety of quarries must be outlined before quarrying activities are authorised.

"Those who have lost their lives were trying to earn a living. We call on the relevant ministry to ensure safety measures are put in place and adhered to in quarry sites, Wafula noted.

According to Kassim Kere, all quarries must be covered and safety measures put in place.

"We have many open quarries in Webuye. If safety precautions are not put in place, we fear we might lose more lives," he noted.

Confirming the incident, Webuye East Sub-County Commander Rosemary Odeke, said four people were excavating marram before the wall collapsed on them.

Area Chief Samuel Kisuya said companies excavating marram should cover those sites that have been left open.

"We are going to identify all quarries through engagement with all stakeholders and ensure no activities take place on those open quarries since these were young families who were breadwinners," he noted, warning locals who will be found excavating marram without a safety license risk being arrested.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ruto appeases Odinga family in scramble to retain presidency come 2027
.

.

