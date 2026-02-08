×
Four siblings drown while swimming in an open quarry in Kisumu

By Rogers Otiso | Feb. 8, 2026
Four boys from the same family drown in a quarry in Kanyakwar, Kisumu Central. [iStock]

Tragedy has struck the Kanyakwar area in Kisumu Central Sub-County after four siblings lost their lives while swimming in an open quarry near Kudho Primary and Secondary schools on Sunday evening.

The four boys, all from the same family, are reported to have been swimming and playing at the quarry when one of them slipped into a deeper section.

According to preliminary reports from local authorities, the other three rushed in to try and rescue him but were also overwhelmed by the water, leading to all four drowning.

Kondele Location Chief Maurice Ajwang confirmed that residents and first responders moved quickly to the scene and successfully retrieved all the bodies from the water after an intensive search by community members.

An official incident report from the area administration shows that the tragedy occurred in Kanyakwar Sub-location, Winam Division, within Kisumu Central Sub-County. 

The site, commonly referred to as Kudho Dam, lies close to nearby schools and is known locally as a quarry filled with water.

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo said the children, aged between 8 and 15 years, were all sons of Mr Felix Otieno. He confirmed that the bodies were taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary as police began investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have since warned residents about the dangers posed by open and unprotected water sites, especially quarries and dams, and urged parents and guardians to keep close watch over children.

.

.

