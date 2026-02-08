Osotsi slams President Ruto over alleged interference in ODM affairs

Vihiga Senator and ODM Deputy Party leader Gofdrey Osotsi at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on March 10, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has warned that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) risks implosion if internal disputes are not addressed through structured consultations and respect for party democracy.

Speaking during a media briefing in Vihiga, Osotsi urged ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga to prioritise wide consultations in handling emerging divisions within the party, warning against unilateral decisions that could deepen fractures.

This comes after Oburu's declaration that the party is not seeking either the presidency or the deputy presidency in coalition talks with the United Democratic Alliance, a move Osotsi said had not been reached through the party’s organs.

“ODM has survived because of consultation and internal democracy. Any attempt to sideline stakeholders will only weaken the party,” Osotsi said.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader took issue with what he termed direct interference by President William Ruto in the affairs of ODM, accusing State House of attempting to control the opposition party.

“We cannot allow ODM to be run from the State House. That is unacceptable and dangerous for the future of multiparty democracy,” he said.

The Vihiga senator further warned that ODM’s political survival hinges on fielding a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, cautioning that abandoning the presidential race would relegate the party to irrelevance.

“The surest way of killing ODM is by working with UDA and, secondly, by not fielding a candidate for the presidency in 2027. We cannot survive politically if we are not on the presidential ballot in 2027,” Osotsi said.

He also expressed mistrust toward President Ruto, citing the failure to implement the 10-point agenda agreed upon between ODM and the government, with only days remaining before the implementation deadline lapses.

“We cannot trust promises that are never honoured. The 10-point agenda has not been implemented, and time is almost up,” he said.

While acknowledging that ODM can work with other political players, Osotsi insisted that any alliances must be built transparently and through established party mechanisms.

“ODM can look for friends, but it must be done in a structured, consultative way that protects the party’s identity and interests,” he added.

Osotsi also dismissed as illegal the gazettement of new ODM party officials, published on Friday, arguing that due process was not followed and party structures were ignored.

“That gazettement is illegal. It did not follow the party constitution and was done without the involvement of key organs of the party,” he stated.

