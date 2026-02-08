×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Osotsi slams President Ruto over alleged interference in ODM affairs

By Brian Kisanji | Feb. 8, 2026
Vihiga Senator and ODM Deputy Party leader Gofdrey Osotsi at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on March 10, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has warned that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) risks implosion if internal disputes are not addressed through structured consultations and respect for party democracy.

Speaking during a media briefing in Vihiga, Osotsi urged ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga to prioritise wide consultations in handling emerging divisions within the party, warning against unilateral decisions that could deepen fractures.

This comes after Oburu's declaration that the party is not seeking either the presidency or the deputy presidency in coalition talks with the United Democratic Alliance, a move Osotsi said had not been reached through the party’s organs.

“ODM has survived because of consultation and internal democracy. Any attempt to sideline stakeholders will only weaken the party,” Osotsi said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The ODM Deputy Party Leader took issue with what he termed direct interference by President William Ruto in the affairs of ODM, accusing State House of attempting to control the opposition party.

“We cannot allow ODM to be run from the State House. That is unacceptable and dangerous for the future of multiparty democracy,” he said.

The Vihiga senator further warned that ODM’s political survival hinges on fielding a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, cautioning that abandoning the presidential race would relegate the party to irrelevance.

“The surest way of killing ODM is by working with UDA and, secondly, by not fielding a candidate for the presidency in 2027. We cannot survive politically if we are not on the presidential ballot in 2027,” Osotsi said.

He also expressed mistrust toward President Ruto, citing the failure to implement the 10-point agenda agreed upon between ODM and the government, with only days remaining before the implementation deadline lapses.

“We cannot trust promises that are never honoured. The 10-point agenda has not been implemented, and time is almost up,” he said.

While acknowledging that ODM can work with other political players, Osotsi insisted that any alliances must be built transparently and through established party mechanisms.

“ODM can look for friends, but it must be done in a structured, consultative way that protects the party’s identity and interests,” he added.

Osotsi also dismissed as illegal the gazettement of new ODM party officials, published on Friday, arguing that due process was not followed and party structures were ignored.

“That gazettement is illegal. It did not follow the party constitution and was done without the involvement of key organs of the party,” he stated.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has warned that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) risks implosion if internal disputes are not addressed through structured consultations and respect for party democracy.

Speaking during a media briefing in Vihiga, Osotsi urged ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga to prioritise wide consultations in handling emerging divisions within the party, warning against unilateral decisions that could deepen fractures.

This comes after Oburu's declaration that the party is not seeking either the presidency or the deputy presidency in coalition talks with the United Democratic Alliance, a move Osotsi said had not been reached through the party’s organs.

“ODM has survived because of consultation and internal democracy. Any attempt to sideline stakeholders will only weaken the party,” Osotsi said.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader took issue with what he termed direct interference by President William Ruto in the affairs of ODM, accusing State House of attempting to control the opposition party.

“We cannot allow ODM to be run from the State House. That is unacceptable and dangerous for the future of multiparty democracy,” he said.

The Vihiga senator further warned that ODM’s political survival hinges on fielding a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, cautioning that abandoning the presidential race would relegate the party to irrelevance.

“The surest way of killing ODM is by working with UDA and, secondly, by not fielding a candidate for the presidency in 2027. We cannot survive politically if we are not on the presidential ballot in 2027,” Osotsi said.

He also expressed mistrust toward President Ruto, citing the failure to implement the 10-point agenda agreed upon between ODM and the government, with only days remaining before the implementation deadline lapses.

“We cannot trust promises that are never honoured. The 10-point agenda has not been implemented, and time is almost up,” he said.

While acknowledging that ODM can work with other political players, Osotsi insisted that any alliances must be built transparently and through established party mechanisms.

“ODM can look for friends, but it must be done in a structured, consultative way that protects the party’s identity and interests,” he added.

Osotsi also dismissed as illegal the gazettement of new ODM party officials, published on Friday, arguing that due process was not followed and party structures were ignored.

“That gazettement is illegal. It did not follow the party constitution and was done without the involvement of key organs of the party,” he stated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi  ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga  President William Ruto UDA
.

Latest Stories

Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
1 hr ago
Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
1 hr ago
Kidney transplant survivor triumphs over disease to top KCSE against odds
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The President's tokenism targets payslip holders in populist ploy
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
The President's tokenism targets payslip holders in populist ploy
Thirsty Turkana residents trek for every drop of water
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Thirsty Turkana residents trek for every drop of water
More Kenyans die in Russia's war on Ukraine
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 1 hr ago
More Kenyans die in Russia's war on Ukraine
Ruto campaign: The hidden message behind Lusaka's appointment as coordinator
By Caleb Atemi 1 hr ago
Ruto campaign: The hidden message behind Lusaka's appointment as coordinator
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved