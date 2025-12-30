×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Osotsi claims leaders threatening Khaniri over Jirongo death probe

By Mary Imenza | Dec. 30, 2025

Leaders attending the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo at his Lumakanda home, on December 30, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has claimed that some leaders are threatening former Vihiga Senator George Khaniri over his demands for a probe into the death of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.

Speaking at Lumakanda Grounds during Jirongo’s funeral service on Monday, Osotsi said the threats are meant to intimidate Khaniri from pursuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding Jirongo’s fatal crash on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway on December 13, 2025.

“Khaniri has been under pressure and has been receiving threats simply for asking legitimate questions about how Jirongo died,” Osotsi said. “No one should be threatened for seeking truth and accountability, especially on matters involving the death of Jirongo. He has not said it here, but I will say it without fear.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He further urged the residents of Lumakanda to emulate Jirongo’s leadership credentials of honesty, service, and courage.

“Let us not allow fear or intimidation to snuff out the torch he passed to us,” Osotsi said.

The family of the former Lugari MP has raised fresh concerns, saying two unidentified people were in Jirongo’s car before the crash, a detail they believe has not been properly investigated.

Khaniri, who co-chaired Jirongo’s burial committee, has called for an independent probe, insisting that vital questions remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has claimed that Jirongo will not get justice despite public demands for a thorough investigation into his death.

Sifuna made the remarks during the funeral service of the late former MP at Lumakanda Grounds on December 30, 2025.

“You are wasting time asking for justice. We know them, and no justice will be served. Some are seated right here with us, but nothing will happen,” Sifuna told mourners.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Senator Godfrey Osotsi Ex-Senator George Khaniri Cyrus Jirongo ODM SG Edwin Sifuna
.

Latest Stories

Gideon Moi urges leaders to safeguard Jirongo's legacy
Gideon Moi urges leaders to safeguard Jirongo's legacy
Western
By Mary Imenza
18 mins ago
Singapore
Cartoons
By Harry
24 mins ago
"Three widows, one legacy: The private life of Cyrus Jirongo"
Western
By Mary Imenza
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

"Three widows, one legacy: The private life of Cyrus Jirongo"
By Mary Imenza 50 mins ago
"Three widows, one legacy: The private life of Cyrus Jirongo"
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
By Harold Odhiambo and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
Grade 10 placement: Why principals have lost admission powers
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Grade 10 placement: Why principals have lost admission powers
Blackout Wednesday: Why you experience weekly power outages
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Blackout Wednesday: Why you experience weekly power outages
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved