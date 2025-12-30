Osotsi claims leaders threatening Khaniri over Jirongo death probe

Leaders attending the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo at his Lumakanda home, on December 30, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has claimed that some leaders are threatening former Vihiga Senator George Khaniri over his demands for a probe into the death of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.

Speaking at Lumakanda Grounds during Jirongo’s funeral service on Monday, Osotsi said the threats are meant to intimidate Khaniri from pursuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding Jirongo’s fatal crash on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway on December 13, 2025.

“Khaniri has been under pressure and has been receiving threats simply for asking legitimate questions about how Jirongo died,” Osotsi said. “No one should be threatened for seeking truth and accountability, especially on matters involving the death of Jirongo. He has not said it here, but I will say it without fear.”

He further urged the residents of Lumakanda to emulate Jirongo’s leadership credentials of honesty, service, and courage.

“Let us not allow fear or intimidation to snuff out the torch he passed to us,” Osotsi said.

The family of the former Lugari MP has raised fresh concerns, saying two unidentified people were in Jirongo’s car before the crash, a detail they believe has not been properly investigated.

Khaniri, who co-chaired Jirongo’s burial committee, has called for an independent probe, insisting that vital questions remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has claimed that Jirongo will not get justice despite public demands for a thorough investigation into his death.

Sifuna made the remarks during the funeral service of the late former MP at Lumakanda Grounds on December 30, 2025.

“You are wasting time asking for justice. We know them, and no justice will be served. Some are seated right here with us, but nothing will happen,” Sifuna told mourners.