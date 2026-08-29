Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Malkia Strikers face Nigeria in crucial African Championship knockout clash

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Malkia Strikers’ Milka Akinyi and Lorine Kaei try to block Zambia’s Isabel Mudenda during the CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship tie at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena on Tuesday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s Malkia Strikers face their first major test at the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship when they take on Nigeria in a Round of 16 clash at the Kasarani Indoor Arena today.

For the Malkia Strikers, victory will secure a place in the quarter-finals, while defeat will bring their campaign to an abrupt end.

Kenya’s perfect group-stage record has raised expectations around the team, but the knockout format presents a different challenge, with every point carrying greater significance.

The Kenyan women’s national team enters the knockout stage in impressive form after winning both their Group A matches against Zambia and Mali without dropping a single set.

The results earned Kenya six points and saw the team finish top of the pool, setting up a potentially high-pressure encounter against Nigeria.

Nigeria reached the Round of 16 after finishing fourth in Group C with one victory and two defeats.

Despite their inconsistent start to the championship, the West Africans will be seeking a strong response against Kenya as they attempt to revive their hopes of challenging for the continental crown.

The Kenya-Nigeria encounter is scheduled for 7 pm today, providing the climax to Saturday’s Round of 16 programme.

The knockout stage opened earlier in the day with Uganda facing the Democratic Republic of Congo at 1 pm, followed by Algeria against Senegal at 4 pm.

Four more Round of 16 matches will be played on Sunday, with Rwanda taking on Burkina Faso at 10 am, Zambia meeting Ghana at 1 pm, Egypt facing Burundi at 4 pm and Tunisia playing Mali at 7 pm.

Kenya’s campaign has been among the most convincing in the opening phase.

The Malkia Strikers swept aside both Zambia and Mali, demonstrating the attacking strength and defensive organisation that will be crucial against Nigeria.

The team will, however, need to maintain concentration against a Nigerian side that has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The championship has also produced strong performances from Egypt and Rwanda, who joined Kenya in advancing from the group stage unbeaten.

Egypt collected nine points from three Group B victories, while Rwanda also recorded three wins in Group D.

Cameroon, meanwhile, advanced directly after finishing top of Group C.

The tournament forms part of the continent’s qualification pathway towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, adding further importance to every match.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Malkia Strikers vs Nigeria 2026 African Volleyball Championship Kenya Women’s Volleyball Women’s African Nations Championship
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Sports
By Seth Enos
53 mins ago
Two held in Uganda, third arrested in Nairobi over Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Aga Khan Fund leads Jubilee's Sh145m interim dividend as half-year profit rises 13pc
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved