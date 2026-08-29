Malkia Strikers face Nigeria in crucial African Championship knockout clash

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Malkia Strikers’ Milka Akinyi and Lorine Kaei try to block Zambia’s Isabel Mudenda during the CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship tie at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena on Tuesday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s Malkia Strikers face their first major test at the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship when they take on Nigeria in a Round of 16 clash at the Kasarani Indoor Arena today.

For the Malkia Strikers, victory will secure a place in the quarter-finals, while defeat will bring their campaign to an abrupt end.

Kenya’s perfect group-stage record has raised expectations around the team, but the knockout format presents a different challenge, with every point carrying greater significance.

The Kenyan women’s national team enters the knockout stage in impressive form after winning both their Group A matches against Zambia and Mali without dropping a single set.

The results earned Kenya six points and saw the team finish top of the pool, setting up a potentially high-pressure encounter against Nigeria.

Nigeria reached the Round of 16 after finishing fourth in Group C with one victory and two defeats.

Despite their inconsistent start to the championship, the West Africans will be seeking a strong response against Kenya as they attempt to revive their hopes of challenging for the continental crown.

The Kenya-Nigeria encounter is scheduled for 7 pm today, providing the climax to Saturday’s Round of 16 programme.

The knockout stage opened earlier in the day with Uganda facing the Democratic Republic of Congo at 1 pm, followed by Algeria against Senegal at 4 pm.

Four more Round of 16 matches will be played on Sunday, with Rwanda taking on Burkina Faso at 10 am, Zambia meeting Ghana at 1 pm, Egypt facing Burundi at 4 pm and Tunisia playing Mali at 7 pm.

Kenya’s campaign has been among the most convincing in the opening phase.

The Malkia Strikers swept aside both Zambia and Mali, demonstrating the attacking strength and defensive organisation that will be crucial against Nigeria.

The team will, however, need to maintain concentration against a Nigerian side that has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The championship has also produced strong performances from Egypt and Rwanda, who joined Kenya in advancing from the group stage unbeaten.

Egypt collected nine points from three Group B victories, while Rwanda also recorded three wins in Group D.

Cameroon, meanwhile, advanced directly after finishing top of Group C.

The tournament forms part of the continent’s qualification pathway towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, adding further importance to every match.