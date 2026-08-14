No surprises as national champions Kesogon, Chesamisi shine in Morogoro

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Kesogon Girls School and Soweto Academy in action at the national games. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National volleyball champions Kesogon Mixed Senior School and Chesamisi Boys continued with their impressive form as they won their respective opening on day one of the 2026 East Africa games at Morogoro Teachers Training College.

Kesogon are looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2024 and assume the throne left by their local rivals Kwanthanze, who failed to qualify for this year’s regional championship, hence relinquishing both the national and East African crowns.

They made light work of home side Lumala Secondary School, dismissing them in easy sets of 25-3, 25-7 and 25-12 to register their first Group A match.

In Group B, St Martha’s Mwitoti edged out compatriots Soweto Academy 3-2 to avenge their national semi-finals defeat and register their first win. Mwitoti who returned to the regional stage after a two-year absence, rallied from a set down to beat Soweto who had snatched the first set 25-20. Mwitoti recovered from a slow start to take the second and third sets 25-15, 25-21 but Soweto regained their footing to win the fourth 25-13.

Mwitoti, who ended Kwanthanze’s journey this year by defeating them twice at the nationals then fought on to win their decisive fifth set 15-8 and carry the day. In another Group A encounter, Tanzania’s Mengele held the nerve to outlast Uganda’s Seroma Christian High School 3-2(25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8).

In the boys' title chase, national champions Chesamisi Buffaloes continued their good run against Matiliku Boys, beating them in straight sets of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17 to chalk up their first Group A match.

However, it was a tough start for national silver medalists ACK Chepsaita, who lost their opening duel 3-2(25-21, 21-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-11) to 2025 East Africa silver medalists Namugongo Vocational and Secondary School from Uganda.

In basketball, it was a great start for former girls East Africa champions Kaya Tiwi as they thrashed home side Uru Community 90-49 in their championship opener. They dominated the game from start to finish, taking the first quarter 12-9, then stretching their lead to 38-23 by the breather. They were unstoppable in the second half taking the third period 22-13, then sealing their victory with a 30-10 fourth-period score.