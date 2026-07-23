Shame of Sh300,000 reward for KVF league champs after grueling season

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate after beating Kenya Prisons to retain the KVF league title. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

From Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) finally shattering the glass ceiling to claim a historic maiden gong, to Kenya Pipeline’s breathtaking championship-saving comeback, the 2025-2026 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) season was defined by grit and tactical masterclass.

This season’s campaign delivered everything volleyball enthusiasts could crave: tactical masterclasses, resilient comebacks and the birth of new contenders.

However, the final whistle at the Kasarani Indoor Arena exposed a bitter jarring reality that elite sporting glory in Kenya continues to pay peanuts even after grueling months of hard work and dedication.

To award a meagre Sh300,000 for the winners, Sh200,000 for the runners-up, Sh100,000 for bronze medalists and Sh50,000 for fourth place finishers was not only underwhelming but also cast a dark shadow on the sport’s glittering milestones.

In the men’s battle, it was almost certain that a new champion would be crowned following the dull start of last season’s winners the General Service Unit (GSU) who struggled throughout the season.

After tumbling into the knockouts, they were eventually eliminated in the quarter-final play-offs after losing to former winners Kenya Prisons to descend the throne.

With the paramilitary side out of the way, the dockers who has lost in last season’s final then focused on finally getting it right. Their efforts paid off when they beat Chema Volleyball Club 2-0 in the final of the best-of-three series to end years of near-misses, heartbreaking endings and unfulfilled potential.

They beat Chema 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 27-29, 25-19, 16-14) and 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-21) to shake off their bridesmaid tag and clinch and lift a historic maiden trophy.

KPA’s victory was built on tactical discipline, institutional support and their unyielding desire to conquer.

Even so, perhaps the most inspiring story of the season was scripted by league debutants Chema Volleyball Club. Pitting themselves against seasoned titans, Chema defied all odds to reach the final and even pushed KPA to the brink in a sensational display of fearlessness.

Kenya Prisons edged out the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to complete the men’s podium. KPA’s Peter Kamara was voted MVP with his teammates Felix Otieno (setter), Kevin Wanyama (outside hitter) and libero Fredrick Muiruri also making the dream team.

The Chema duo of Moses Kamau and Levis Ogutu emerged best opposite hitter and middle blocker whereas Denis Esokon of Kenya Prisons took home the best server’s award.

The women’s trophy hunt was equally riveting as champions Kenya Pipeline proved their might by staging a classic championship comeback to beat bitter rivals Kenya Prisons 2-1 and defend their crown. After stumbling 3-1(25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 25-23) in game one of the final, the Oilers dug deep into their vast reservoir of experience to outplay the wardresses.

Guided by the tactical acumen and stellar performances from league MVP Noel Murambi, Pipeline engineered a brilliant turnaround sweeping the next two games 3-0(25-12, 25-21, 25-18) and 3-0(25-22, 25-23, 25-22) to secure back-to-back crowns.

Former champions KCB Bank settled for bronze after beating the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the third-place play-off duel.

KCB’s Terry Tata bagged the best opposite hitter award with the Pipeline quartet of Emmaculate Nekesa (setter), Mercy Cherono (outside hitter), Marian Sokoiyo (middle blocker) and libero Sharon Jepkogei were awarded for excellent performance in their respective positions. Kenya Prisons’ Lorine Chebet emerged the best server.

Focus now shifts to this weekend’s Kenya Cup play-offs that will mark the end of local activities on the 2025-2026 season calendar.

After the Kenya Cup, national teams Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars will begin their preparations for their upcoming continental assignments.