Prisons detain champions Pipeline to take lead in title race

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Kenya Pipeline's duo of Emmaculate Nekesa and Gladys Ekuro block a spike from Kenya Prisons' Mercy Cherono during yesterday's KVF National League game one of the best-of-three series at Kasarani Gymnasium. [KVF Media]

Kenya Prisons yesterday beat defending champions Kenya Pipeline 3-1 in the final of the 2025-2026 season of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s National League match played at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

With the victory, the wardresses are one step closer to recapturing the title that has eluded them for years. A win in today’s game two of the best-of-three series will end their trophy drought after years of being overshadowed by their peers. Prisons recovered from last season’s heartbreak that left them end the league empty-handed to seal a final spot and remain in the race for the trophy.

The wardresses made their intentions to win game one known from the onset as they maintained the lead to take the first set 25-23. The oilers were more composed as they gained full control of the game and took the second set 25-16 to level matters 1-1. The third set was evenly contested, with both sides doing everything within their power to take charge of the game. Even so, the wardresses outlasted the oil merchants to grab the third set 27-25 and take a 2-1 advantage.

Pipeline tried to fight back and push the game into the fifth set, but Prisons head coach Josp Barasa had seemingly outwitted his equal Geofrey Omondi by putting all his machinery at work.

Barasa blended experience and new blood, with the likes of former Malkia Strikers captain Brackcides Agala instilling calmness and confidence in the team.

Prisons, who last won the league gong in 2021, would then fight on to end the game how they started after winning the fourth set 25-23. Omondi and his charges go into today’s encounter with the aim to salvage their campaign, for a slight mistake would see them relinquish their crown. They must win to restore parity and push the challenge to game three.

Today, former champions KCB Bank will face off with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the women’s bronze medal match. The bankers who lost their title last season to the oilers bowed out of the title race after losing 2-1 to the wardresses in the best of three semi-final series. The sleuths, who had won silver last season, on the other hand, lost to holders Pipeline 2-0.

In the men’s contest, new champions will assume the vacant throne left by last season’s winners, the General Service Unit (GSU), who surrendered in the quarters. Last season’s silver medallists Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and debutants Chema Volleyball Club are in line to receive the coveted crown. Former men’s champions Kenya Prisons will be hoping to complete the podium when they clash with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the men’s third-place play-off duel.

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