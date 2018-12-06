+ Post your Story

Politics
Jubilee governor raises eyebrows after hurling insults at his senator
By Standard Reporter | Updated Dec 06, 2018 at 19:59 EAT
It is only a matter of time before a renowned Jubilee Governor badly falls-out with the area Senator

It is only a matter of time before a renowned Jubilee Party governor badly falls-out with the area senator.

The county chief is said to be getting incensed with the lawmaker for constantly criticising him.

As a pointer of the increasing hostilities between the duo that belong to the same party, the Governor on Wednesday hurled unprintable words at the senator who had paid him a courtesy call.

The embarrassing altercation occurred right before the eyes of the bewildered county staff, who now are worried that the tiff may likely stall development in the strategic development unit.


Governor
Devolution
Jubilee Governor
Jubilee seantor
