jubilee-governor-raises-eyebrows-after-hurling-insults-at-his-senator

It is only a matter of time before a renowned Jubilee Party governor badly falls-out with the area senator.

The county chief is said to be getting incensed with the lawmaker for constantly criticising him. ​

As a pointer of the increasing hostilities between the duo that belong to the same party, the Governor on Wednesday hurled unprintable words at the senator who had paid him a courtesy call.

The embarrassing altercation occurred right before the eyes of the bewildered county staff, who now are worried that the tiff may likely stall development in the strategic development unit.





