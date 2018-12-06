+ Post your Story

VIDEO: Sonko leaves Uhuru in stitches with this hilarious statement
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 06, 2018 at 15:58 EAT
President Uhuru Kenyatta
SUMMARY

The audience burst out in laughter as the governor made a light moment of his short-lived American accent

The governor also lauded the Tujiajiri initiative as one of the most practical solutions to address the nationwide problem of rampant unemployment

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday left President Uhuru Kenyatta in stitches during the official commissioning of the KCB Foundation Tujiajiri Youth Empowerment Program 2018.

In his speech, Sonko clarified that the President is Kenyatta and not ‘Kenyarra’ as he referred to him during the recently concluded Blue Economy Conference.

The audience burst out in laughter as the governor made a light moment of his short-lived American accent that went viral.

See Also: Governor using Uhuru's name to intimidate

“Your Excellency…The Blue Economy Conference is over, the international guests have gone back to their countries…So you are Uhuru Kenyatta not ‘Kenyarra’,” said Sonko.


The governor also lauded the Tujiajiri initiative as one of the most practical solutions to address the nationwide problem of rampant unemployment, which he noted is a national crisis.

See Also: Sonko allows matatus back into CBD but on one condition

“There’s no doubt that unemployment is a national crisis. The number of educated, skilled, experienced young people looking for jobs is too high.

“One advertisement seeking to recruit 10 people sometimes attracts 10,000 applications,” he remarked.

Sonko added: “It is estimated that 70% of the unemployed in Kenya are the youths and a great number of the unemployed lack technical and vocational skills that are provided in the vocational training centers.

See Also: Sakaja launches 100 buses for Nairobians

“Armed with the skills, the youths will either become self-employed or secure employment in the public or private sector.

“I, therefore, encourage the youths to embrace Vocational Training Centres across the country.”

Here is the video:


