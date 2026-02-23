Three alleged abductors of Tanzanian to remain in custody for 10 days

Audio By Vocalize

Three men suspected to have abducted a Tanzanian and later dumped him along the Nairobi-Mombasa road will remain in custody to allow the police to complete investigations.

Mavoko Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nazushi gave the prosecution 10 more days to conclude investigation.

Edward Mwangi, a Kenyan living in South Africa, Nelson Wanjohi Kihara, and Aziz Hamad, a Tanzanian, were arrested on February 22, 2026, after they allegedly pushed Mshambaha Mshabaha Hamza, out of a moving vehicle at Kyumbi area along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, the three men were at a Nyama Choma joint in Athi River, and on their way they tried to inject Mshambaha Mshabaha with some substances after strangling him with a belt.

However, their mission failed and they decided to push him out of the car while in motion before they sped oSf towards Machakos town.

Director of Criminal Investigations officers from Kymbi Police Station were alerted and they managed to intercept the vehicle, a Toyota Prado, at the Machakos junction where the three were arrested.

Upon searching the vehicle, items such as syringes, salt, several liters of water, food spices, and alcohol were recovered.

They were detained at the police station while the victim was rushed to Delam Medical Centre for treatmen.

The Law Society of Kenya and Amnesty International have raised concern over the abduction.

They said Kenya must ensure that its territory is never used for transnational repression.

''Mshabaha Mshabaha Hamza is a well-known Tanzanian human rights defender. He has been

collectively committed to resisting authoritarianism across Africa,'' read the statement in part.

They said Hamza is a member of the Pan-African Solidarity Network, which reflects Kenya’s constitutional and international obligations to safeguard all individuals.

They urged the Kenya authorities to protect his life and prevent his forced rendition to Tanzania

''Whether in Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa,or elsewhere,who may have planned, financed, or

his attackers should be brought to book.'' read the statement.

LSK and Amnesty International called for accountability for the suspects arrested and also closer collaboration between human rights organisations and Kenyan authorities to protect

regional advocacy on democracy, accountability, and justice.

''Amnesty International and the Law Society of Kenya will continue monitoring the case and supporting efforts to get to the bottom of this matter'' said Amnesty International Director Irungu Houghton and LSK president Faith Odhiambo.