+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
13 things a man does that annoys his woman
By Dayan Masinde | Updated Dec 04, 2018 at 12:21 EAT
13-things-a-man-does-that-annoys-his-woman
Things a man does that annoys his woman
SUMMARY

Don't be lazy treating your woman/wife like a house help, being lazy in tidying up the mess you make

Don't order her around or treat her like a trophy, respect her and treat her like the queen that she is

1. Ogling eyes

Checking out other women's butts and boobs. It shows lust and a fisi mentality. Women find this behavior disrespectful and may ultimately bring about trust issues.

2. Lying 
Women can tell when a man is lying. Our inner gut is too sharp. She is grown, she can handle the truth. Give it to her straight.

See Also: Struggles of a campus lady

3. Not accepting correction
What is the point of her being in your life if she can't build you and watch out for you?

4. Over selling and under delivering 
Don't talk a big game. If you said you will do something, do it! If you can't, don't promise it.

5. Removing the heart in lovemaking
Don't just roll over and sleep when done, cuddle her. She doesn't want to feel like a sex object either, so don't cheapen her by demanding sex yet you treat her badly.

See Also: Court orders chief to supervise 61-year-old Kenyan man while paying dowry

6. Uncleanliness 
Take care of yourself. Wear clean things, brush your teeth, change clothes, wash up, wash your hands. Have a shave. Go for a haircut. Look good. Smell nice.

7. Sexist jokes
Don't look down on women then laugh about it. It's not appreciated.

8. Laziness
Don't be lazy treating your woman/wife like a house help, being lazy in tidying up the mess you make, being lazy in building a life. Be motivated even if life is tough and doors keep closing.

See Also: Five things men love in women more than good looks

9. Sidelining her in decision making 
Women hate it when their men fail to keep them on the know and do things without consulting them or just altogether disregarding her input.

10. Watching porn 
She cringes that you lust after other women for sexual stimulation.

11. Public humiliation

Don't order her around or treat her like a trophy, respect her and treat her like the queen that she is.

12. Big ego
Don't be so full of yourself that living with you becomes dreadful. Keep it humble.

13. Flirting 
Flirting with other women at work, on the streets or on social media claiming it is nothing serious. Doing so shows a total disrespect to what you have with her.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Annoy
Relationships
Couple
Marriage
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
eight-reasons-why-kenyan-women-should-avoid-come-we-stay-relationships

Lifestyle

Eight reasons why Kenyan women should avoid come-we-stay relationships

By Naomi Susa | Wed 28 Nov 2018 11:22am

when-a-woman-loves-a-man-husband-chronicles

Lifestyle

When a woman loves a man - husband chronicles

By Dayan Masinde | Wed 28 Nov 2018 10:01am

why-most-married-women-cheat-on-their-husbands

Lifestyle

Why most married women cheat on their husbands

By Silas Nyamweya | Mon 26 Nov 2018 03:20pm

More From This Author
photos-waiyaki-way-accident-leaves-one-dead-and-passengers-trapped

News

PHOTOS: Waiyaki Way accident leaves one dead and passengers trapped

By Fay Ngina | Tue 04 Dec 2018 12:42pm

13-things-a-man-does-that-annoys-his-woman

Lifestyle

13 things a man does that annoys his woman

By Dayan Masinde | Tue 04 Dec 2018 12:21pm

ten-things-that-will-keep-you-broke-in-december

Lifestyle

Ten things that will keep you broke in December

By Silas Nyamweya | Tue 04 Dec 2018 12:06pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng