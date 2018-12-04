13-things-a-man-does-that-annoys-his-woman

SUMMARY Don't be lazy treating your woman/wife like a house help, being lazy in tidying up the mess you make Don't order her around or treat her like a trophy, respect her and treat her like the queen that she is

1. Ogling eyes



Checking out other women's butts and boobs. It shows lust and a fisi mentality. Women find this behavior disrespectful and may ultimately bring about trust issues. ​

2. Lying

Women can tell when a man is lying. Our inner gut is too sharp. She is grown, she can handle the truth. Give it to her straight.

3. Not accepting correction

What is the point of her being in your life if she can't build you and watch out for you?

4. Over selling and under delivering

Don't talk a big game. If you said you will do something, do it! If you can't, don't promise it.

5. Removing the heart in lovemaking

Don't just roll over and sleep when done, cuddle her. She doesn't want to feel like a sex object either, so don't cheapen her by demanding sex yet you treat her badly.

6. Uncleanliness

Take care of yourself. Wear clean things, brush your teeth, change clothes, wash up, wash your hands. Have a shave. Go for a haircut. Look good. Smell nice.

7. Sexist jokes

Don't look down on women then laugh about it. It's not appreciated.

8. Laziness

Don't be lazy treating your woman/wife like a house help, being lazy in tidying up the mess you make, being lazy in building a life. Be motivated even if life is tough and doors keep closing.

9. Sidelining her in decision making

Women hate it when their men fail to keep them on the know and do things without consulting them or just altogether disregarding her input.

10. Watching porn

She cringes that you lust after other women for sexual stimulation.

11. Public humiliation

Don't order her around or treat her like a trophy, respect her and treat her like the queen that she is.

12. Big ego

Don't be so full of yourself that living with you becomes dreadful. Keep it humble.

13. Flirting

Flirting with other women at work, on the streets or on social media claiming it is nothing serious. Doing so shows a total disrespect to what you have with her.

