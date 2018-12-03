kenyans-hail-governor-sonko-s-ban-on-psvs-accessing-cbd

SUMMARY It is not in doubt that the ban on PSVs from accessing the Nairobi CBD posed a great inconvenience to the city residents But some people in the city centre are celebrating the move by the county leadership

Some traders along Tom Mboya Street on Monday were overheard saying that they will now make good money following the development.

They said for a long time, they were not getting customers because most people were avoiding the street because of the matatus that parked there.

“We shall now be smiling all the way to the bank, since people with private cars can now access our premises more easily,” said one of the traders.









