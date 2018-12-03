+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kenyans hail Governor Sonko’s ban on PSVs accessing CBD
By Standard Reporter | Updated Dec 03, 2018 at 19:22 EAT
kenyans-hail-governor-sonko-s-ban-on-psvs-accessing-cbd
Governor Mike Sonko [Courtesy]
SUMMARY

It is not in doubt that the ban on PSVs from accessing the Nairobi CBD posed a great inconvenience to the city residents

But some people in the city centre are celebrating the move by the county leadership

It is not in doubt that the ban on PSV‘s from accessing the Nairobi CBD posed a great inconvenience to the city residents.

But some business people in the city centre are celebrating the move by the county leadership.


Some traders along Tom Mboya Street on Monday were overheard saying that they will now make good money following the development.

They said for a long time, they were not getting customers because most people were avoiding the street because of the matatus that parked there.

“We shall now be smiling all the way to the bank, since people with private cars can now access our premises more easily,” said one of the traders.




Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Governor Sonko
Matatus
PSV's
Nairobi CBD
Tom Mboya Street
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
3-major-reasons-why-you-should-avoid-buying-bottled-water-at-all-costs

Lifestyle

3 major reasons why you should avoid buying bottled water at all costs

By Silas Nyamweya | Mon 03 Dec 2018 09:22pm

kenyans-hail-governor-sonko-s-ban-on-psvs-accessing-cbd

News

Kenyans hail Governor Sonko’s ban on PSVs accessing CBD

By Standard Reporter | Mon 03 Dec 2018 07:22pm

kenyan-mp-who-was-jailed-in-foreign-country

News

Kenyan MP who was jailed in foreign country

By Standard Reporter | Mon 03 Dec 2018 06:22pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng