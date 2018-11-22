I did not slap Jaguar, his cheeks moved to my hands — Babu Owino

SUMMARY Earlier, Jaguar had apologized for the incident that took place in October 2017 After his apology, Cheboi declared: "You are now a honorable member of this house."

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on Thursday morning apologized to the house following a scuffle he was involved in with his counterpart from Starehe Charles Kanyi aka Jaguar.

Kuresoi North MP Moses Cheboi ordered the Embakasi East legislator to apologize before being ‘readmitted’ to the house but the MP made a light moment of it. ​

"I would like to say that Mr. Speaker, on that particular day I did not slap Hon Jaguar, it is his cheeks that moved to my hands,” stated Owino.

Cheboi declined his apology, telling Babu that the matter had to be treated with the seriousness it deserved.

The MP duly obliged and apologized to the house, this time expressing regret for his actions and his apology was accepted.

Earlier, Jaguar had apologized for the incident that took place in October 2017 and promised to abide by the standards of leadership set out in the constitution.

"I acted adversely on the dignity on the members of the house and I will abide by the standards of leadership set out in the constitution.





“I beseech to be admitted to the chamber," he stated.



After his apology, Cheboi declared: "You are now a honorable member of this house."

The Powers and Privileges committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi had ordered the two to apologize before being allowed back in the chambers as honorable members.





