+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Wajir residents destroy thermos flasks after fears that they cause cancer
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Sep 21, 2018 at 09:47 EAT
wajir-residents-destroy-thermos-flasks-after-fears-that-they-cause-cancer
Thermos flask
SUMMARY

There were allegations that the substance found between the inner and outer glass causes cancer

A vacuum flask can be simply explained as a bottle inside a bottle separated by a vacuum

A section of Wajir residents this week destroyed vacuum flasks after word went round that they can cause cancer.

There were allegations that the substance found between the inner and outer glass causes cancer, forcing residents to quickly act and destroy the flasks.

Several tea sellers led by example saying they know what cancer is capable of and they would rather be safe than sorry.


Others, however, treated the rumour with a pinch of salt, maintaining that they have been consuming tea from flasks for many years and have never experienced any side effects.

The situation was made worse as videos of people breaking flasks were shared on social media causing panic even in neighbouring towns.

A vacuum flask can be simply explained as a bottle inside a bottle separated by a vacuum.

Most have an inner chamber and an outer plastic or metal case separated by two layers of glass with a vacuum in between.

The glass is usually lined with a reflective metal layer. Unbreakable flasks do away with the glass.


Instead, they have two layers of stainless steel with a vacuum and a reflecting layer in between them.

There's also a tight, screw-down stopper on the top.

These simple features are meant to prevent heat transfer by conduction, convection and radiation.

The vacuum prevents conduction, the tight stopper prevents air from entering or leaving the flask through convection while the reflective surface prevents radiation.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Vacuum flasks
Thermos
Wajir
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
how-one-man-has-broken-up-4-000-relationships-and-caused-17-divorces-in-just-10-days

Weird News

How one man has broken up 4,000 relationships and caused 17 divorces - in just 10 days

By Mirror | Sat 22 Sep 2018 03:28pm

sonko-to-build-new-maternity-hospital

News

Sonko to build new maternity hospital

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 22 Sep 2018 01:40pm

chris-msando-s-widow-eva-buyu-lands-govt-job

News

Chris Msando’s widow Eva Buyu lands govt job

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 22 Sep 2018 12:40pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng