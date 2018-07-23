+ Post your Story

News
MP reveals plan to save Ruth Kamande from death penalty
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 15:17 EAT
Ruth Kamande
SUMMARY

Millie Odhiambo on Monday divulged that she does not support the death penalty

She further advised young people to walk away from dysfunctional relationships

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo on Monday divulged that she does not support the death penalty meted out on Ruth Kamande for stabbing her boyfriend over 20 times.

The legislator stated that plans were underway to abolish the death penalty as the accused has already lost her entire life (life imprisonment).

“When we were discussing it at Bomas, I was one amongst very few who were calling for the abolition of the death penalty.

“I am the Chairperson of the Parliamentarians for Global Action in Kenya and we believe in the rule of law and human rights. And one of the things we’re working on this term is the abolition of the death penalty and we’re going to bring amendments to remove the death penalty in our books.”

“This girl is so beautiful… she’s so young… she has lost her entire life; that is enough punishment, really,” she stated during a TV interview.

Millie further advised young people to walk away from dysfunctional relationships as there are many options.=


“I would want to encourage young people; if you’re in a bad relationship… if someone is cheating on you, he’s not the only man on earth, walk away, other men will come; she’s still too young and beautiful, she would have found many more men,” remarked the MP.

Last week, Amnesty International-Kenya expressed its displeasure with the decision by Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit to sentence Kamande to death terming it as ‘retrogressive.’

In a statement seen by The Standard, the agency’s Executive Director Irungu Houghton noted that the mode of punishment meted on Kamande was cruel.

“We are concerned that Kenya continues to use this cruel, inhumane and outdated mode of punishment. This sentence is a blow to Kenya’s progressive record in commuting death sentences to terms of imprisonment,” read the statement in part.

The agency argued that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to warrant a death penalty.

