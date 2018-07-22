why-you-should-marry-a-village-girl

SUMMARY The modern day woman has complicated herself with the discovery of cosmetic surgery Most want to have the most shapely butt, to own curvaceous hips and a wasp-like waist

The modern day woman has complicated herself. With the discovery of cosmetic surgery, the first across the centuries, women live infatuated with their self-images.

There is so much universal intelligence - women can now enhance their behinds, reshape their breasts and peel the unwanted melanin away. ​

Most want to have the most shapely butt, to own curvaceous hips and a wasp-like waist. 'Slay queens', women known for their beauty stunts, are so gripped by the idea to possess the thickest and juiciest of thighs.

They are in a contest of ensnaring and taming even the least interested man.

It's every modern woman's desire to look like the Greek goddesses, whose beauty charmed and enslaved men of power. But despite the desire for alluring looks, the present day woman is imprisoned by unpredictable dating uncertainties.

The city girl will do everything on earth to keep a man to herself. She will gamble her life, losing a critical part of it in the process. But men are adventurous and they'll often leave without a warning.

Arguably, beside their coveted looks, city women live with inadequacies that will annoy your mum. Men date them for show and to tap their endless pleasures.

Once men are satiated, they unapologetically walk away with zero guilt into the waiting arms of the village girl.

The latter make good wives and their good character compensates for their lacking looks.

This is why most slay queens are bitter, vengeful and desperate. The 21st-century man is not one wowed by looks.

He knows what he wants in a woman apart from the good looks. He can show intense desire and hint on settling down but flee once he discovers the hidden inadequacies.

These men are so unpredictable, leaving the slay queens in endless panic.

