Sports
Days after World Cup, Brazil star’s mother kidnapped at her doorstep by armed gang [PHOTOS]
By Mirror | Updated Jul 18, 2018 at 11:04 EAT
days-after-world-cup-brazil-star-s-mother-kidnapped-at-her-doorstep-by-armed-gang-photos
Brazil star's mother was kidnapped [COURTESY]
Brazilian international footballer Taison's mother was kidnapped by an armed gang who stormed into her home as she picked up some flowers.

The disturbing incident took place in the midfielder's home city of Pelotas in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In the shocking footage, Taison's mother Rosangela Freda, 58, can be seen receiving a bouquet of flowers at the gate of her home when a car pulls up in front of the property.

Three men storm out of the car with at least one them holding a pistol and chase after the footballer's mother as she runs towards her home.

The men can then be seen dragging Rosangela into the car which then speeds away before two female witnesses run from the scene.

Police reportedly arrived on the scene shortly after and managed to track Taison's mother to a house in Pelotas where she was being held captive and managed to rescue her.


Four men and a woman have been arrested for the kidnapping whilst another suspect managed to escape.

Rosangela gave a statement to police and is reportedly in good health having returned home.


Three vehicles were seized in the police operation two of which were stolen and using fake number plates.

Local media report Taison, who plays for Ukranian side Shakhtar Donestk, is in his home city after returning from the World Cup.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been playing in Ukraine for eight years having signed for Metalist Kharkiv in 2010 before moving to Shakhtar in 2013.

He has made eight appearances for the Brazilian national team, scoring one goal.

He did not feature for Tite's side at the World Cup despite being part of the 23-man squad.

It is unclear if the suspects have been charged.

