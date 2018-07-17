IN PICTURES: France players get breathtaking reception after World Cup heroics

SUMMARY France were crowned World Cup 2018 winners after outclassing Croatia 4-2 Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann led Les Bleus to second World Cup trophy

On Monday, July 16, thousands thronged the streets of Paris, France to join the national football team in celebrating lifting the World Cup trophy for only the second time in the nation’s existence.

The first came back in 1998 – Didier Deschamps, who is currently the head coach, was a squad player at the time. ​

The 2018 final was something to savour.

A Mario Manzukic own goal in the 18th minute was cancelled out by an Ivan Perisic strike ten minutes later before Antoine Griezmann put Les Bleus ahead from the spot before the break. Goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe after in the second half all but secured a second World Cup trophy for the French despite Croatia’s best efforts to launch a comeback courtesy of a Hugo Lloris howler allowing Mandzukic to poke in from close range.

Even though Croatia went home boasting of a best-ever World Cup performance and a Luka Modric Golden Ball, nothing could match the excitement on the French players’ faces as they celebrated into the night.

Here’s how the team took to the streets of Paris to present the World Cup trophy to crowds:

NB: Pictures Courtesy of Guardian football/UK



