+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
IN PICTURES: France players get breathtaking reception after World Cup heroics
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 11:59 EAT
in-pictures-france-players-get-breathtaking-reception-after-world-cup-heroics
Crowds gather to welcome France [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

France were crowned World Cup 2018 winners after outclassing Croatia 4-2

Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann led Les Bleus to second World Cup trophy 

On Monday, July 16, thousands thronged the streets of Paris, France to join the national football team in celebrating lifting the World Cup trophy for only the second time in the nation’s existence.

The first came back in 1998 – Didier Deschamps, who is currently the head coach, was a squad player at the time.

The 2018 final was something to savour.

See Also: Pogba teaches France President Macron how to DAB – PHOTOS

A Mario Manzukic own goal in the 18th minute was cancelled out by an Ivan Perisic strike ten minutes later before Antoine Griezmann put Les Bleus ahead from the spot before the break. Goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe after in the second half all but secured a second World Cup trophy for the French despite Croatia’s best efforts to launch a comeback courtesy of a Hugo Lloris howler allowing Mandzukic to poke in from close range.

Even though Croatia went home boasting of a best-ever World Cup performance and a Luka Modric Golden Ball, nothing could match the excitement on the French players’ faces as they celebrated into the night.

Here’s how the team took to the streets of Paris to present the World Cup trophy to crowds:

See Also: Angry netizens troll Murkomen after posting a picture with World Cup Referee




See Also: Pele’s special message to Mbappe after World Cup triumph








NB: Pictures Courtesy of Guardian football/UK

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



France
World Cup
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
the-three-tricks-france-will-use-in-world-cup-final-deschamps

Sports

The three tricks France will use in World Cup final- Deschamps

By Mirror | Sun 15 Jul 2018 03:47pm

to-win-the-world-cup-i-would-sacrifice-the-rest-of-my-career-croatia-star

Sports

‘To win the World Cup, I would sacrifice the rest of my career’- Croatia star

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 14 Jul 2018 11:00am

pride-costs-croatia-s-striker-a-place-in-world-cup-final

Sports

Pride costs Croatia’s striker a place in World Cup final

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 14 Jul 2018 09:04am

More From This Author
manchester-united-unveil-new-home-kit-for-next-season-and-it-s-flawless-photos

Sports

Manchester United unveil new home kit for next season and it’s flawless [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 17 Jul 2018 12:45pm

nani-alituroga-moses-kuria-laments-after-obama-visit

News

‘Nani alituroga!’ – Moses Kuria laments after Obama visit

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 17 Jul 2018 12:37pm

in-pictures-france-players-get-breathtaking-reception-after-world-cup-heroics

Sports

IN PICTURES: France players get breathtaking reception after World Cup heroics

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 17 Jul 2018 11:59am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng