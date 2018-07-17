Brace yourselves - Kenya Power lists areas in the country set to experience blackout today

SUMMARY Kenya Power is set to carry routine scheduled maintenance in different regions of the country today Here are the areas that will experience a prolonged power outage

Kenya Power has listed areas in the country set to experience power outage today.

This is in order to allow for scheduled maintenance. ​

Maintenance usually runs from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.





Nairobi, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Kisii, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Mombasa and Kwale Counties will be affected.

Please prepare adequately...


