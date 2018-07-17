+ Post your Story

News
Brace yourselves - Kenya Power lists areas in the country set to experience blackout today
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 09:29 EAT
brace-yourselves-kenya-power-lists-areas-in-the-country-set-to-experience-blackout-today
Kenya Power worker on site [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Kenya Power is set to carry routine scheduled maintenance in different regions of the country today 

Here are the areas that will experience a prolonged power outage 

Kenya Power has listed areas in the country set to experience power outage today.

This is in order to allow for scheduled maintenance.

Maintenance usually runs from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Nairobi, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Kisii, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Mombasa and Kwale Counties will be affected. 

Please prepare adequately...

Kenya Power
power outage
blackout
