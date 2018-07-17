Brace yourselves - Kenya Power lists areas in the country set to experience blackout today

SUMMARY
Kenya Power is set to carry routine scheduled maintenance in different regions of the country today
Here are the areas that will experience a prolonged power outage
Kenya Power has listed areas in the country set to experience power outage today.
This is in order to allow for scheduled maintenance.
Maintenance usually runs from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Nairobi, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Kisii, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Mombasa and Kwale Counties will be affected.
Please prepare adequately...
Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?
Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website
COMMENTS