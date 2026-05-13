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Ruto challenges global financial status quo as push for Africa's seat in the UNSC intensifies

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 13, 2026
President William Ruto addresses delegates and members of the public during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, where he called for stronger partnerships, investment, and industrial growth across the continent. [PCU]

President William Ruto has once again challenged the global financial status quo insisting that African countries must be treated as equal partners in economic discussions with development partners.

 The President, while addressing the Africa Forward Summit on Tuesday, said the continent has outgrown the donor aid relationship that has defined Africa's development for decades.

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