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Secret passport pipeline linking Kenya to Sudan's militia fighters

By Standard Team | May. 13, 2026

Tracking records and documents point to a fast-tracked approvals system routed through senior immigration authority, bypassing standard verification steps. [Courtesy]

The ghosts of the shocking scheme that handed Kenyan identification documents to fighters linked to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), suspected international terrorists and other shadowy individuals have now drawn former Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok into the centre of the scandal.

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Related Topics

Julius Bitok Kenyan Passport Fraud Passport Scandal RSF Passports Saga
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