Senate pokes holes in Dr Gikonyo's health findings on Gachagua

Ex- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had filed a fresh case seeking orders to prohibit the Senate from proceeding with his impeachment hearing.[ File, Standard]

The Senate has poked holes in Karen Hospital CEO and cardiologist Dr Daniel Gikonyo health documents, indicating that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was ailing during impeachment proceedings.

The upper house’s clerk, Jeremiah Nyegenye in his reply to Gikonyo’s affidavit, claimed that while the senior doctor indicated that Gachagua was to spend three days under his care, a computer-generated document showed that he spent 31 days in hospital.